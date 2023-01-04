Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market is expected to reach USD 1340.47 billion by 2029 | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market is expected to reach USD 1340.47 billion by 2029, up from USD 396.67 billion in 2022, at 19% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Therapeutic monoclonal antibodies are a type of medicine that is specifically designed to target and neutralize a specific protein or substance in the body. They are made using monoclonal antibody technology, which involves making genetically identical copies of a single immune system cell (called a "clone"). Monoclonal antibodies could be used to treat cancer, autoimmune diseases, and chronic infections, among other things.

The market for therapeutic monoclonal antibodies is expected to expand significantly in the coming years, owing to factors such as rising chronic disease prevalence, increased demand for targeted therapies, and the development of new monoclonal antibodies.

The monoclonal antibody market is dominated by pharmaceutical companies that develop and sell these drugs, as well as biotech firms that specialize in monoclonal antibody production. Roche, Pfizer, and AbbVie are among the major players in this market.



Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are driving the growth of the therapeutic monoclonal antibody market:

Chronic disease prevalence is increasing: A major driver of demand for monoclonal antibodies is the growing global burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Monoclonal antibodies are very specific and can be used to target specific proteins or substances in the body. This makes them a very effective way to treat many diseases.

Development of new monoclonal antibodies: Research and development of new monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of a wide range of diseases is ongoing, which is contributing to market growth.

Increasing monoclonal antibody adoption in emerging markets: Monoclonal antibody adoption is increasing in emerging markets such as Asia and Latin America, which is driving market growth.

Initiatives from the government: Many governments around the world are trying to encourage the development and use of monoclonal antibodies by doing things like funding research and making sure they are safe to use.

Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Keyplayers

Eli-Lily & Co., GSK plc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Astra Zeneca plc., Novartis, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Roche Holding AG are the market leaders in therapeutic monoclonal antibodies.

Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentations

By Source

• Humanized

• Murine

• Chimeric

• Human

By Target

• Cell surface antigen

• Plasma protein or drug

• Infectious organism

• Other Targets

By Indication

• Cancer

• Infectious Disease

• Autoimmune Disorders

• Neurological Disorders

• Other Indications

By Indication

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Other ROA

Table of content

1. Introduction

1.1 Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Overview

1.2 Scope of Research

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factor

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation-Top-to-Botto

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Analyst Recommendations

4.6 Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market

6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Coved Impact Analysis (2020)

7. Porter's five forces analysis

8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 GDP per capita growth (annual %)

8.2 Global Medical Spending

8.3 Current Healthcare Expenditure

8.4 Pharmaceutical Spending/capita

9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies’ Product Positioning

9.2 Market Position Matrix

9.3 Market Share Analysis of Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market

9.4 Company profiles

9.4.1 Eli-Lily & Co

9.4.2 GSK plc.

9.4.3 Bayer AG

9.4.4 Johnson & Johnson

9.4.5 Amgen

9.4.6 Astra Zeneca plc.

9.4.7 Novartis

9.4.8 Merck & Co., Inc.

9.4.9 Pfizer Inc.

9.4.10 Roche Holding AG

…toc continued

