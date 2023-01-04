IW Capital announces major investment in leading healthcare service provider, GPDQ
This latest investment brings the total funding into GPDQ from IW Capital investors to £4.9 million.LONDON , UK, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IW Capital, a leading private equity house, has announced its £2.6 million investment in primary healthcare service provider, GPDQ. This latest investment brings the total funding into GPDQ from IW Capital investors to £4.9 million.
GPDQ provides healthcare services nationwide for the NHS, public health organisations and businesses. These include GP consultations, health assessments, immunisations, mental health and clinical resource capacity.
As a multichannel provider, GPDQ can serve clients in the workplace, in-clinic, through home visits, and by telephone/ video calls. It also works with the NHS to promote sustainable and efficient healthcare systems.
GPDQ experienced significant revenue growth during the pandemic, driven by a contract for Covid testing at three UK airports and large contract wins within the NHS and Local Authorities.
Demand for GPDQ’s clinical services has continued to grow, most notably across the public health sector owing to the backlog created by the pandemic and ongoing resource shortages. GPDQ now has ambitious expansion plans to maximise growth and accelerate revenues by building a strong pipeline across its Public Health and Corporate Health divisions.
Luke Davis, CEO of IW Capital, commented: “IW Capital is proud to invest in GPDQ as the company continues to expand. GPDQ is a market disruptor in the healthcare space. Its phenomenal growth, proven track record, strong client base and plans to maximise growth in the post-Covid world has impressed the team at IW Capital. We are committed to providing GPDQ with the capital to enable them to expand at pace and support them, particularly as there is a growing demand for healthcare services and resources since the pandemic.”
Paul Roberts, CEO and Co-Founder of GPDQ said: “The latest investment from IW Capital marks a significant step in our company’s growth trajectory. We’ve developed our service proposition and delivery to perfectly serve the needs of our Public Health and Corporate Health client bases. And with a number of recent significant hires across the business, we’re now well placed to capture a growing share of the UK’s primary healthcare market.”
About IW Capital
IW Capital is one of the UK’s best-connected private equity houses, focusing on providing growth capital to UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It invests on behalf of a well-established, network of high-net-worths, ultra-high-net-worths, family offices, institutions and wealth managers who share IW’s passion for supporting entrepreneurs with inquisitive, growth-oriented mindsets and a commitment to doing well by doing good.
IW Capital invests in entrepreneurs with businesses that are selected through its rigorous investment process. The entrepreneurs who lead those companies are focused on making the lives of people better. Current IW Capital investments include a business which provides services and products to reduce carbon, energy, and water consumption; a business which uses innovative technology to improve the efficiency of plastic recycling and another which treats wastewater to eliminate harmful pollutants. In addition, the portfolio has strong investments in several healthcare businesses, providing services and innovative consumer products. IW Capital is a long-term partner to all its investee companies and is focused on ensuring it gets the right exit, not just any exit for its investors. This means having the flexibility, structuring capability, and patience to maximise gains for both.
IW Capital – Investing Well by Investing With Purpose.
IW Capital: https://iwcapital.co.uk
About GPDQ
GPDQ is an independent, CQC-registered primary healthcare provider. We provide healthcare services nationwide for the NHS and public health organisations such as GP Federations, ICBs, PCNs and local authorities, as well as corporate businesses.
Each of our services is designed to meet the specific needs of our clients and delivered with flexible processes and interoperable technology.
Visit: https://www.gpdq.co.uk
