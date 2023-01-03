Senate Resolution 6 Printer's Number 6
PENNSYLVANIA, January 3 - Senator shall be filed with the Office of the Chief Clerk within
30 days of such travel. Copies of these requests shall be made
available for public inspection in the Office of the Chief Clerk
in accordance with the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3),
known as the Right-to-Know Law.
Rule 12. List of employees and document access.
(a) Publication and distribution.--
(1) The Chief Clerk shall publish quarterly a listing of
all employees of the Senate and its Officers, Committee
Chairmen, and Senators and all persons holding contracts for
services with the Senate or any of its Officers, Committee
Chairmen and Senators. The list for employees shall contain
the full name of the employee, the job title of the employee,
the compensation of the employee, and the name of the Senator
or Officer for such employee. For persons holding contracts
for services with the Senate, the list shall contain the name
of the contractor, the address of the contractor, a statement
of the nature of the duties of the contractor, and the fee of
the contractor as well as the name of the Senator or Officer
responsible for monitoring the performance of the contractor.
(2) The list shall be published by February 1, for the
quarter ending December 31; by May 1, for the quarter ending
March 31; by August 1, for the quarter ending June 30; and by
November 1, for the quarter ending September 30. The list
shall be available for public inspection in the Office of the
Chief Clerk in accordance with the act of February 14, 2008
(P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law.
(b) Public inspection of vouchers and requisitions.--All
vouchers and requisitions relating to all expenditures,
expenses, disbursements and other obligations out of all
20230SR0006PN0006 - 20 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30