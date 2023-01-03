Senate Resolution 6 Printer's Number 6

PENNSYLVANIA, January 3 - Senator shall be filed with the Office of the Chief Clerk within

30 days of such travel. Copies of these requests shall be made

available for public inspection in the Office of the Chief Clerk

in accordance with the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3),

known as the Right-to-Know Law.

Rule 12. List of employees and document access.

(a) Publication and distribution.--

(1) The Chief Clerk shall publish quarterly a listing of

all employees of the Senate and its Officers, Committee

Chairmen, and Senators and all persons holding contracts for

services with the Senate or any of its Officers, Committee

Chairmen and Senators. The list for employees shall contain

the full name of the employee, the job title of the employee,

the compensation of the employee, and the name of the Senator

or Officer for such employee. For persons holding contracts

for services with the Senate, the list shall contain the name

of the contractor, the address of the contractor, a statement

of the nature of the duties of the contractor, and the fee of

the contractor as well as the name of the Senator or Officer

responsible for monitoring the performance of the contractor.

(2) The list shall be published by February 1, for the

quarter ending December 31; by May 1, for the quarter ending

March 31; by August 1, for the quarter ending June 30; and by

November 1, for the quarter ending September 30. The list

shall be available for public inspection in the Office of the

Chief Clerk in accordance with the act of February 14, 2008

(P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law.

(b) Public inspection of vouchers and requisitions.--All

vouchers and requisitions relating to all expenditures,

expenses, disbursements and other obligations out of all

