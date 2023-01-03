Senate Resolution 7 Printer's Number 7

PENNSYLVANIA, January 3 - avoiding personal references or questions as to motive.

(c) Speaking out of order.--If any Senator transgresses the

Rules of the Senate, in speaking or otherwise, the presiding

officer may, or any Senator may through the presiding officer,

call that Senator to order.

(d) Speaking more than twice.--No Senator shall speak more

than twice on one question without leave of the Senate.

(e) Decorum.--When a Senator is speaking, no other person

shall pass between the Senator and the presiding officer.

(f) Order and privilege.--No Senator speaking shall be

interrupted except by a call to order, a question of privilege,

a question of order or a call for the previous question, without

the consent of the Senator speaking, and no Senator shall speak

on a question after it is put to a vote.

(g) Questions of order.--The presiding officer shall decide

all questions of order, subject to appeal by any member. No

debate shall be allowed on questions of order, unless there is

an appeal. A second point of order on the same general subject,

but not the same point, is not in order while an appeal is

pending, but when the first appeal is decided, laid on the table

or otherwise disposed of, the second point of order is in order

and is subject to appeal. While an appeal is pending, no other

business is in order. It is within the discretion of the

presiding officer as to whether to vacate the chair on an

appeal.

(h) Question when interrupted.--A question regularly before

the Senate can be interrupted only by a call for the previous

question, for amendment, postponement, to lay on the table,

commitment, recess or adjournment sine die.

(i) Use of tobacco products.--No tobacco products, including

20230SR0007PN0007 - 10 -

