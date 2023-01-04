UK Footfall Rises Over 2022 Holidays Despite Challenging Year In Retail
Retail intelligence leader, RetailNext, reports footfall for the 2022 holiday season in the UK is up almost +11% year-on-year over a six-week period
Each week’s traffic over the six-week period recorded strong gains compared to 2021...These overall positive traffic trends show an increasing willingness from consumers to return to stores.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert in retail intelligence and traffic analytics for brick-and-mortar stores, today released a store traffic trends report for the 2022 holiday season in the UK. The recap covers a six-week period, from the Sunday after Thanksgiving Day (November 27, 2022), through New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2022), and is informed by data collected at thousands of UK stores across multiple brands operating on the RetailNext smart store platform.
— Joe Shasteen, RetailNext Global Manager, Advanced Analytics
Traffic for the period increased by +10.6% over last year, with the highest peak recorded in the last week of December 2022 when footfall spiked by +29.7%. These encouraging traffic trends are a critical beacon to retailers challenged by store closures that were reported for 2022.
“Each week’s traffic over the six-week period recorded strong gains compared to 2021. We see a notable peak in the week of Christmas 2022 when the traditional ‘panic buying’ trend over Super Saturday raised traffic to almost +11% year-over-year on the day. These overall positive traffic trends show an increasing willingness from consumers to return to stores”, said Joe Shasteen, Global Manager, Advanced Analytics.
“Of course, with the cost of living crisis and challenges of the rail strike, there is a shift in UK traffic patterns for the season when compared to 2019. The six-week period indicates UK footfall declined by -16.7% compared to 2019, but climbed +0.8% in the last week of December, perhaps highlighting the increased attraction of end-of-year pricing and promotions.”
The Top Five Busiest Days In The UK (YoY):
December 17, 2022 (Super Saturday)
December 23, 2022 (Friday)
December 3, 2022 (Saturday)
December 22, 2022 (Thursday)
December 10, 2022 (Saturday)
Holiday Season 2022 (YoY):
Total Six Week Period: +10.6%
November Week 4: +4.7%
December Week 1: +10.7%
December Week 2 +8.1%
December Week 3: +2.8%
December Week 4: +9.5%
December Week 5: +29.7%
Holiday Season 2022 (Comp 2019):
Total Six Week Period: -16.7%
November Week 4: -17.4%
December Week 1: - 11.1%
December Week 2: -13.0%
December Week 3: - 25.3%
December Week 4: - 25.6%
December Week 5: +0.8%
The company also tracked data across regions and retail categories:
Regions - Total Six-Week Period (YoY):
South East and London: +12.5%
South West and Wales: +9.1%
Midlands: +6.0%
North England: +8.1%
Scotland & N Ireland: +17.6%
Regions - Total Six-Week Period (Comp 2019):
South East and London: -20.2%
South West and Wales: -15.1%
Midlands: -20.8%
North England: -10.5%
Scotland & N Ireland: -14.9%
Categories - Total Six-Week Period (YoY):
Clothing & Shoes: +22.5%
Electrical & Phones: +8.7%
Jewellery & Accessories: +7.1%
Categories - Total Six-Week Period (Comp 2019):
Clothing & Shoes: -11.0%
Electrical & Phones: -25.4%
Jewellery & Accessories: -19.6%
*Stores must be open on both 2022, 2021, and 2019 dates. All 2022 data compared to the same date (for dates immediately leading up to holidays or holidays themselves) or day of the week in 2021 and 2019*
(Statistics are subject to change as retailers continue to report updates)
Derived from data collected at thousands of UK stores across multiple brands operating on the RetailNext smart store platform, the data reflects in-store trends across a wide variety of retail segments. Metrics exclude automobiles, petroleum, and warehouse clubs, and include stores across the UK that were open both this year and last year.
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real-time.
More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
