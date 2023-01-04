Bridger Aerospace to Present Fire Awareness App
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridger Aerospace Group, LLC announces it will showcase its new app, FireTrac, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan 5 – 8, 2023. FireTrac is a wildfire monitoring application designed for those who live in areas prone to wildfires. Bridger will present FireTrac's capabilities and how the application can be an essential tool to help keep individuals and entire communities safer from the threat of wildfires.
FireTrac was developed as a wildfire monitoring system, capable of notifying users when a fire is nearby and providing them with the most up-to-date information to keep them safe. A differentiator from other apps is the utilization of Bridger aircraft to map fires and create an aerial image of a fire's progression. RGB and Infrared imagery are captured by aircraft and uploaded into the app, supplying users with up-to-date fire activity and improved situational awareness. FireTrac ingests all available fire updates, such as growth and containment, from verified sources, including the US Forest Service and IRWIN (Integrated Reporting of Wildland Fire Information), to provide a comprehensive data set.
FireTrac is available for integration into weather, environmental hazard, asset management, and municipal infrastructure systems. Operations that occur in or support infrastructure in wildfire-prone areas can integrate FireTrac data for new fire starts and improve the accuracy of wildland fire and smoke behavior.
FireTrac supports IoT devices and can be integrated to add value to smart devices to aid in fire awareness in homes or structures built in Wildland Urban Interface areas. Smart devices will be able to notify a user of fire danger and provide up-to-date fire information.
Commenting on FireTrac, Bridger’s CEO Tim Sheehy stated, “An increased number of people are choosing to live, dwell and recreate in wildfire-prone areas, and we hope that FireTrac will help to better equip these communities with information to protect themselves and their families by aggregating as many types of data as possible in a simple smartphone app.”
FireTrac will be exhibiting in the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Smart Cities, Booth 9375.
About Bridger Aerospace
Bridger Aerospace is an aerial firefighting company based in Belgrade, Montana. The company invests in technologies providing critical fire data to support front-line firefighters and offers a complete solution for aerial wildland firefighting with its Air Attack, Super Scooper, and UAV aircraft. In addition, the company is committed to elevating and optimizing collaborations, strategies, and technologies to protect human life, property, and habitat. Bridger Aerospace serves federal, state, and municipal government entities, public and private organizations, and clients.
Bridger Aerospace
FireTrac was developed as a wildfire monitoring system, capable of notifying users when a fire is nearby and providing them with the most up-to-date information to keep them safe. A differentiator from other apps is the utilization of Bridger aircraft to map fires and create an aerial image of a fire's progression. RGB and Infrared imagery are captured by aircraft and uploaded into the app, supplying users with up-to-date fire activity and improved situational awareness. FireTrac ingests all available fire updates, such as growth and containment, from verified sources, including the US Forest Service and IRWIN (Integrated Reporting of Wildland Fire Information), to provide a comprehensive data set.
FireTrac is available for integration into weather, environmental hazard, asset management, and municipal infrastructure systems. Operations that occur in or support infrastructure in wildfire-prone areas can integrate FireTrac data for new fire starts and improve the accuracy of wildland fire and smoke behavior.
FireTrac supports IoT devices and can be integrated to add value to smart devices to aid in fire awareness in homes or structures built in Wildland Urban Interface areas. Smart devices will be able to notify a user of fire danger and provide up-to-date fire information.
Commenting on FireTrac, Bridger’s CEO Tim Sheehy stated, “An increased number of people are choosing to live, dwell and recreate in wildfire-prone areas, and we hope that FireTrac will help to better equip these communities with information to protect themselves and their families by aggregating as many types of data as possible in a simple smartphone app.”
FireTrac will be exhibiting in the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Smart Cities, Booth 9375.
About Bridger Aerospace
Bridger Aerospace is an aerial firefighting company based in Belgrade, Montana. The company invests in technologies providing critical fire data to support front-line firefighters and offers a complete solution for aerial wildland firefighting with its Air Attack, Super Scooper, and UAV aircraft. In addition, the company is committed to elevating and optimizing collaborations, strategies, and technologies to protect human life, property, and habitat. Bridger Aerospace serves federal, state, and municipal government entities, public and private organizations, and clients.
Bridger Aerospace
+1 406-813-0079
email us here
Devin Johnson