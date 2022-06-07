Bridger Aerospace Receives AS9110C and ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Company achieves record compliance in first attempt to certifyBOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridger Aerospace Group, LLC has successfully met requirements under the globally-recognized AS9110 standard. The credential demonstrates that the company has management and quality control systems in place to consistently meet stakeholder needs and requirements for the Maintenance, Modification, Repair, and Overhaul of Aircraft, Components, and Articles. According to Tom Willis, chief inspector at Bridger, independent auditor BSI reported that “Bridger Aerospace is the first organization to have zero non-conformances in meeting the standard, which is unprecedented.” Notably, this is the first year Bridger has sought certification.
The AS9110 standard incorporates requirements of ISO 9001 and adds specific, critical requirements for the maintenance of aerospace vehicles, including commercial, private and military.
Bridger’s pursuit of the AS9110 Registration process was chartered by company leadership on April 21, 2021. “It was a full team effort that turned into a tremendous morale-builder across the company,” said Tom Willis.
Willis noted that the certification opens new business opportunities. “Certification admits Bridger Aerospace into the OASIS database, which is used globally to authenticate supplier quality systems,” said Willis. The Online Aerospace Supplier Information System® is a portal for information related to Aerospace Quality Management System (AQMS) certifications, auditors, and audit results. OASIS contains a list of suppliers certified/registered under the International Aerospace Quality Group rules to comply with the aerospace 9100 series of quality management system requirements. IAQG sets the standard for quality in the worldwide supply chain for aerospace.
The AS9110 certification opens international opportunities for aerial firefighting services and the ability to pursue specific Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul contracts. The chief inspector confirmed standards like AS9110 are voluntary for organizations to follow Internationally agreed-upon best practices, increase effectiveness and instill confidence and trust. They can also be used as a pre-qualification for new work and existing approval continuation.
“Bridger aims to make every effort to manage and mitigate risk,” said Willis. “To make safety happen, quality must first be defined, measured, and assured. We are committed to continuous improvement in our mission.”
Bridger Aerospace is an aerial firefighting company based in Belgrade, Montana. The company invests in technologies providing critical fire data to support front-line firefighters and offers a complete solution for aerial wildland firefighting with its Air Attack, Super Scooper, and UAV aircraft. The company is committed to elevating and optimizing collaborations, strategies, and technologies to protect human life, property, and habitat. Bridger Aerospace serves federal, state, and municipal government entities and other public and private organizations and clients.
