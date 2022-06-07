Submit Release
News Search

There were 978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,866 in the last 365 days.

Bridger Aerospace Receives AS9110C and ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Company achieves record compliance in first attempt to certify

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridger Aerospace Group, LLC has successfully met requirements under the globally-recognized AS9110 standard. The credential demonstrates that the company has management and quality control systems in place to consistently meet stakeholder needs and requirements for the Maintenance, Modification, Repair, and Overhaul of Aircraft, Components, and Articles. According to Tom Willis, chief inspector at Bridger, independent auditor BSI reported that “Bridger Aerospace is the first organization to have zero non-conformances in meeting the standard, which is unprecedented.” Notably, this is the first year Bridger has sought certification.

The AS9110 standard incorporates requirements of ISO 9001 and adds specific, critical requirements for the maintenance of aerospace vehicles, including commercial, private and military.

Bridger’s pursuit of the AS9110 Registration process was chartered by company leadership on April 21, 2021. “It was a full team effort that turned into a tremendous morale-builder across the company,” said Tom Willis.

Willis noted that the certification opens new business opportunities. “Certification admits Bridger Aerospace into the OASIS database, which is used globally to authenticate supplier quality systems,” said Willis. The Online Aerospace Supplier Information System® is a portal for information related to Aerospace Quality Management System (AQMS) certifications, auditors, and audit results. OASIS contains a list of suppliers certified/registered under the International Aerospace Quality Group rules to comply with the aerospace 9100 series of quality management system requirements. IAQG sets the standard for quality in the worldwide supply chain for aerospace.

The AS9110 certification opens international opportunities for aerial firefighting services and the ability to pursue specific Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul contracts. The chief inspector confirmed standards like AS9110 are voluntary for organizations to follow Internationally agreed-upon best practices, increase effectiveness and instill confidence and trust. They can also be used as a pre-qualification for new work and existing approval continuation.

“Bridger aims to make every effort to manage and mitigate risk,” said Willis. “To make safety happen, quality must first be defined, measured, and assured. We are committed to continuous improvement in our mission.”

Bridger Aerospace is an aerial firefighting company based in Belgrade, Montana. The company invests in technologies providing critical fire data to support front-line firefighters and offers a complete solution for aerial wildland firefighting with its Air Attack, Super Scooper, and UAV aircraft. The company is committed to elevating and optimizing collaborations, strategies, and technologies to protect human life, property, and habitat. Bridger Aerospace serves federal, state, and municipal government entities and other public and private organizations and clients.

Devin Johnson
Bridger Aerospace
pr@bridgeraerospace.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Bridger Aerospace Receives AS9110C and ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Emergency Services, Environment, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.