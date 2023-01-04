How Suzanne Corso The Founder Rose To Rule The Best-Seller List

Suzanne Corso Is The Author of Best-Selling Books, Founder of SAMCOR Productions- Produced Two Feature Film Screenplays and One Children's Book.

Currently she is the best-selling novelist in the United States, who has landed several books and is known for her successful novel, the Brooklyn Story.

Any woman who has an idea or concept that’s big and she feels comfortable enough to share it and create a business should go ahead and do it, and not have any feeling of being held back whatsoever.” — Suzanne Corso