How Suzanne Corso The Founder Rose To Rule The Best-Seller List
Currently she is the best-selling novelist in the United States, who has landed several books and is known for her successful novel, the Brooklyn Story.
Any woman who has an idea or concept that’s big and she feels comfortable enough to share it and create a business should go ahead and do it, and not have any feeling of being held back whatsoever.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suzanne Corso is a best-selling author, founder and a proud mother. Corso is known for her groundbreaking novels, Brooklyn Story, The Suite Life and Hello Hollywood. Growing up in Brooklyn, Corso had encountered many hard struggles as a young adult, with a Jewish grandmother a Jewish mother and a Sicilian father. The obstacles were endless and dysfunctional, but she managed to get through it by writing books it was not only therapeutic it was cathartic. This path led, Corso to the road she is on now, New York Times best-selling author. Currently Brooklyn Story is being discussed to become a featured film.
Liana Zavo: Thank you so much for doing this! Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?
SC: Finally, after writing three books with Simon&Schuster, I am turning my first book into a screenplay. I decided to start my own company called SAMCOR productions, which I just got funded. It allows me to do the projects I want higher the writers and producers I want and have an amazing platform to create high-quality female works with messages.
LZ: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?
SC: I have met amazing women and men along the way very helpful in teaching me how to build my company what to say what not to say what to put out there what to not put out there. And I must say especially with men they really open their heart to me and gave me sound advice when it came to highlighting all the works in my company being specific with the proper data.
LZ: Ok, thank you for that. Let us now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies.
SC: I truly feel what is currently holding back women from founding their own companies is their own insecurities. They feel they don’t have enough smarts enough ability to do so which is simply not the case. There are people out there that do small investments large investments in the capitalizing minority owned businesses which are primarily women. Any woman who has an idea or concept that’s big and she feels comfortable enough to share it and create a business should go ahead and do it, not have any feeling of being held back whatsoever, the world is every woman’s oyster you must see it every day you open your eyes. Thank you, God.
LZ: This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?
SC: I love being the founder and CEO of my company SAMCOR Productions. Because it gives me control of everything I do in my company I have for intellectual properties which are my three bestselling books and one children’s book which were making into series and feature films so of course Sam
core is the holding company for everything which makes perfect sense I’m a minority shareholder and owner because I am female it gives me the ability to bring capital in and do it I wish with my company hire who I wish and present great extraordinary female programming with the world deserves more than ever now.
LZ: Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?
SC: Not everyone is cut out to be a founder and CEO. Let us make that perfectly clear. You must have leadership more importantly you have to have confidence. You must have strength and belief within yourself when everyone else out there is hoping you feel, and not really being supportive you have to have the confidence in yourself to move forward survive and create one of the best companies ever. In life you never know what is going to be only God has an answer very important not to think about what others think of you but rather what you think of yourself that you take all the way to the end of time.
LZ: You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.
SC: My three books all based on me although I have created a fictional character. Created and inspired a big movement in making women realize their worth, their self-value, and having more confidence. I believe some face, prayer and writing and manifesting the things that you want anything is possible especially as a young woman growing up in poverty. You have the hunger to drive the sense of urgency to get out of where you are of course you want to make a difference for others that’s why I love what I do.
Today, Corso personifies what it means to ascend above adversity while inspiring countless others. As a person of great influence, Corso inspires a movement that brings the most amount of good for the greatest number of people. Her novels bring people together from all walks of life around the globe. Corso partners with ZavoMedia PR Group, that firmly supports her vision of supporting young aspiring writers to become successful authors and creatives.
