DLS Technology Qualified for CSPV (Cyber Security Procurement Vehicle)
DLS Technology is a selected Solutions Integrators supporting Government of Canada departments to procure through the CSPV.OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a qualified supplier to the Government of Canada on the Cyber Security Procurement Vehicle (CSPV), DLS continues to support the agile procurement process initiated by Shared Services Canada (SSC).
The SSC Networks, Security and Digital Services (NSDS) branch has identified the need for a Cyber Security specific procurement processes to be in place. This procurement vehicle was created In order for Treasury Board (TB) to implement approved Cyber Security projects and respond rapidly to unforeseen Cyber Threats. The intention of the CSPV is to facilitate dialogue with Canada's requirements in order to improve interoperability and integration of current technologies which are important to the GoC.
In 2023 DLS is releasing its’ version 6.1 of our patented and proprietary end point security software called vKey; (www.vkey.ca.) vKey mitigates security threats and risks associated with corporate end users and their devices in today’s modern workplace. It is 100% Canadian designed and developed, and is a Protected B end point device currently utilized by GoC departments. Projects such as vKey will help to create an all-inclusive, fully integrated, Government of Canada (GC) enterprise security infrastructure that will provide protection, visibility, and threat response to cyberattacks. One of the key goals of the CSPV is to create a Secure Supplier Ecosystem (SSE) and a collaborative environment between government and industry.
As a qualified vendor, SSC may share sensitive architecture, plans, service gaps, and roadmaps, as well as discuss and develop requirements to address the evolution of SSC security systems and services. Other strategic outcomes include the ability of SSC to respond with efficiency to the ever-evolving Cyber Threat landscape, work with suppliers such as DLS who demonstrate innovative ideas, technologies, and solutions.
ABOUT DLS
DLS Technology is a leading provider of Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Infrastructure and Virtualization Integration Solutions and IT Consulting services, product research and development for both public and private sector clients. DLS Technology designs, deploys, and supports end-to-end secure enterprise and workspace solutions, including DLS’ patented vKey Endpoint Cybersecurity solution.
Visit www.dlstech.com and www.vkey.ca.
Donna Daw
DLS Technology Corporation
+1 613-249-8818
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn