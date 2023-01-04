HAZE Automotive Unveils at CES New Carbon Fiber Frame with AWOS Submersion Sensing Technology

About

About AWOS Technologies Inc. AWOS Technologies is a Canadian company founded in 2011 and the creator of the patented AWOS Automated Vehicle Escape System designed to prevent drowning in passenger vehicles. AWOS directly addresses new 2023 Euro NCAP & ANCAP safety ratings by rapidly detecting submersion and automatically lowering all side powers windows, enabling passengers to exit, and instantaneously notifying emergency responders. It is the only system optimized for both upright and inverted submersion and can be installed on new and used passenger vehicles. AWOS Technologies is privately funded and a proud member of the Automotive Safety Council. For more information, visit www.awostech.com or connect on LinkedIn. (Note: Dr. Gordon Giesbrecht, the driver in the AWOS video, does not have financial interests in AWOS Technologies.) Media: Sabrina Percher sabrina.percher@awostech.com Investors: Shawn-Patrick Percher shawn.percher@awostech.com

https://awostech.com/