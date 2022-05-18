Montreal’s Tech Start Up AWOS Technologies Presents Automated Vehicle Escape System at Carhs Safety Week Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal-based AWOS Technologies is proud to present its automated vehicle escape system that prevents injury and fatality from vehicle submersion at Carhs Safety Week Conference in Würzburg, Germany from May 17-19, 2022.
“Vehicle submersion is one of the deadliest types of accidents involving a single vehicle and claims the lives of thousands of people every year. With so little time to get out, there is no room for error,” says Shawn-Patrick Percher, President and co-founder of AWOS Technologies. “With climate change increasing the intensity and frequency of natural disasters such as flooding, we’re proud to have developed an automated vehicle escape system that can prevent the untimely death of our loved ones.”
According to research, when a vehicle enters deep water, hydrostatic pressure quickly prevents doors from opening. This means that vehicle occupants have 60 seconds or less to exit the vehicle through the side windows if they are to survive. Unfortunately, panic causes people to waste time on the wrong actions. To complicate matters, according to a study published by the American Automobile Association, the six leading manual window-breaking tools like hammers and spring-loaded center-punches are ineffective against laminated windows.
To prevent unnecessary fatalities, Euro NCAP introduced new safety measures starting in 2023. The need for vehicle submersion escape solutions will derive from these new ratings. Car manufacturers will have the opportunity to make their vehicle safer by integrating solutions that will allow occupants to exit a vehicle through side windows. The AWOS system is a technology that can deliver that benefit.
“In a submersion, every second counts,” says Percher. “With a full automated system in their vehicle, thousands of deaths can be prevented each year.”
About AWOS Technologies
AWOS Technologies is a Montreal-based auto tech start-up that develops non-destructive vehicle escape technologies for the automotive sector. Our mission is to develop solutions that protect people from highly fatal situations in order to contribute to a shared automotive vision of zero fatalities.
For further information, please contact:
Sabrina Percher
AWOS Technologies
+1 919-798-7003
sabrina.percher@awostech.com
AWOS Automatic Vehicle Escape System