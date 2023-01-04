Meghan Fabulous, Reeves & Co Showroom Announce Partnership to Further Advance US Wholesale Distribution

The Meghan Fabulous Butterfly Collection: Inspired by Nature

Rapidly Expanding Fashion Brand Taps First-Class Showroom to Bring "Fun, Happy Fashion" to Leading Women's Retail Stores

EL SEGUNDO, CA, US, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meghan, Inc. announced today it has partnered with Reeves & Company Showroom to further accelerate distribution of their Meghan Fabulous® and BOHEME Los Angeles® labels. Meghan offers an extraordinary collection of fine women’s dresses, tops, jackets and tunics available through high-end women’s fashion retailers and specialty boutiques.

Reeves & Company is one of the largest and fastest-growing multi-line apparel showrooms in the Southeast US. With showrooms in Atlanta and Dallas and a large sales team that covers all territory between Virginia and New Mexico, the Reeves team has the perfect combination of talent, infrastructure and enthusiasm to further accelerate the eye-popping growth at Meghan Fabulous. In addition to covering all regularly scheduled shows in the Atlanta and Dallas markets, Reeves will also exhibit at major industry fashion events such as Coterie and provide trusted support to their clientele.

Meghan formed their partnership with Reeves after extensive research into potential partners in the territory. Their existing brand lineup includes other maximalist designers, offering bold, inspired fashion and statement-making pieces, so buyers are already seeking something fun. During market events, Reeves showrooms are a hive of frenetic activity, and the crowds seem to know where to find the latest and greatest treasures for their retail clients. Evaluation criteria for Meghan, Inc included account locations, appearance of the showroom, professionalism, other brands represented, experience of the sales staff, and most importantly, the elusive concept of “fit.”

“By far, our most important consideration was the culture and personality of the owners, followed quickly by professionalism – everything else was table-stakes,” said Steve Dunlap, CEO of Meghan, Inc. “Fashion is about sensation and emotion, so any potential partner must be truly passionate about Meghan’s work. Next, we ask if they are businesslike and run a disciplined operation. Reeves was singularly impressive in every way.”

Reeves was founded over 30 years ago in Dallas by Donald Reeves and has since become one of the preeminent showrooms in the Southeast. He was joined by his daughter Analeise Reeves Thomas in 2015, and she has grown the business from a one-man shop to a regional powerhouse. Together they expanded to Atlanta and focused intently on high-quality, trusted customer service.

About the new partnership, Analeise said, “Meghan has an uncommon talent, and brings something fresh and unique to the fashion world. We’re enjoying a maximalist moment right now, and Meghan’s brands are on the verge of explosive growth. We’re looking forward to seeing them in front store windows this coming season!”

Meghan’s previous work has been featured in publications such as Elle, In Style, Harper’s Bazaar and Allure, and has been worn be celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian, Rachel Bilson, and Sharon Stone. She describes her latest collections as the best work she’s yet done in her career.

About Meghan, Inc

Meghan, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of luxury women’s ready-to-wear dresses, tops, jackets and kimonos designed by acclaimed fashion designer, Meghan Fabulous. The company offers three labels, a mid-priced contemporary line known as Meghan Los Angeles®, a high-end, luxury line known as BOHEME Los Angeles® and the namesake, signature line Meghan Fabulous®. Based in El Segundo, California, the company offers its designs through department stores, specialty boutiques, and online at www.meghanfabulous.com and www.bohemelosangeles.com.

About Reeves & Company

Reeves & Company Showroom operates two full-time multi-line showrooms, in Atlanta and Dallas. Representing nearly 30 brands, the company provides buying advice, support and service to a network of hundreds of women’s specialty stores and boutiques. Operated by the father-daughter team of Analeise Reeves Thomas and Donald Reeves, the company traces its history in the apparel business back more than 30 years and has a unique focus, believing that their customer’s profit comes first. Visit their website at www.reeves-company.com for more information.