Meghan Fabulous, the Grateful Dead and Warner Music Group Announce Design Partnership

Grateful Dead Fabulous creates high-fashion designer apparel inspired by the iconic band and its enduring legacy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meghan Inc. announced today that its Meghan Fabulous label has partnered with iconic band the Grateful Dead and Warner Music Group to bring to market a new collection of high-fashion, designer apparel inspired by the music, culture and community of the Grateful Dead. The collection is available at fine women’s specialty boutiques across the US and online at meghanfabulous.com.

This project has been a labor of love for Meghan Fabulous, a Los Angeles-based designer well known for her “fun, happy fashion,” and her business partner and soul mate Steve Dunlap, both decades-long Dead Heads. In creating the new line, Meghan channeled their love for the band together with her singular design talent to produce a collection of women’s wear like the world has never seen. Crafted in luxurious, comfortable cotton, these designs are equally fashionable for the office or a night on the town.

“I have dreamed of this moment for years and my head has been filled with Grateful Dead-inspired design ideas for as long as I can remember,” said Meghan Fabulous. “Designing this collection and actually seeing it come to life is a dream come true for Steve and me - and for our business.”

Through partnering with the Grateful Dead and Warner Music, Meghan’s beautiful, unusual wearable art will feature the band's iconic logos, colors and culture, offering fans elevated options beyond casual t-shirts and hoodies that hold true to the heritage of the Grateful Dead.

Meghan’s colorful, bold, unique designs have been worn by numerous celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Sharon Stone, Shakira and Sarah Jessica Parker. Warner Music was particularly excited to work with the pair since they are authentic devotees of the band and the Dead community. One of Meghan and Steve’s first dates was a Dead & Company show at Dodger Stadium. The pair conducted their first photo shoot for the collection at “Shakedown Street” at Dodger Stadium in June last year. Shakedown Street is the affectionate nickname given to the informal, open-air market for handicrafts and curios that springs up organically at every show.

One of their key goals is to demonstrate the authenticity of their enthusiasm while sharing Meghan’s artistry and offering fans something truly unique and fabulous with which they can show their love for the band.

About the Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 55th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

About Meghan, Inc

Meghan, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of luxury women’s ready-to-wear dresses, tops, jackets and kimonos designed by acclaimed fashion designer Meghan Fabulous. The company offers three labels at various price tiers: Meghan Los Angeles®, BOHEME Los Angeles® and the signature line Meghan Fabulous®. Based in El Segundo, California, the company offers its designs through department stores, specialty boutiques, and online at www.meghanfabulous.com and www.bohemelosangeles.com.

