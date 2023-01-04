Title: AGO Paralegal I, Paralegal II, or Paralegal III

Application Deadline Date: 01/15/2023

Department: Attorney General’s Office

Location: Waterbury, VT, US

Position Type: Permanent

Schedule Type: Full Time

Overview

This is a unique position as a Paralegal with the Attorney General’s Office (AGO). The position has two functions. The primary function is to provide a high level of support to one Assistant Attorney General (AAG) who has a physical disability and uses a power wheelchair. The AAG does not require constant assistance, however, so the secondary function of this position is to provide paralegal assistance to AAGs for the Family Services Division of the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) when the AAG is not in need of support.

The AAG requires personal, logistical, administrative, and transportation-related assistance in order to perform their job duties. The AAG is unable to use their arms or hands to complete any fine-motor functions, and they are unable to drive. The AAG’s job requires them to travel with regularity around the state. Therefore, along with supporting the AAG in their Waterbury office, this paralegal will also drive the AAG in their personal wheelchair-accessible minivan to and from all of their alternative work locations and will provide them with on-site support at those locations. The AAG’s travel schedule varies significantly.

The paralegal shall not perform any tasks, nor engage in any interactions or communications, that require membership to the Vermont Bar or employment as an Assistant Attorney General.

The duties of this part of the position are unique and diverse; success will hinge on the development of a mutually beneficial working relationship between the paralegal and the AAG. A certain amount of flexibility and adaptability will sometimes be required of the paralegal, as the AAG’s needs vary substantially depending on their work environment and personal circumstances.

At the AAG’s direction, accompany them to any proceedings, meetings, and other events they are required to or wishes to attend (“events”), and provide all the assistance they requires before, during and after the events. This assistance will include, but will not be limited to, the following duties:

driving the AAG in their personal wheelchair-accessible vehicle to and from the events;

transporting and manipulating case files, exhibits, and other documents before, during and after the events;

taking notes during the events, and assisting the AAG in filling out forms and other paperwork;

assisting the AAG in working and negotiating effectively with petitioners, attorneys, and other parties by physically flipping through files to locate the critical information that the AAG needs to consider during conversations and negotiations.

At the AAG’s direction, use the office scanner to scan case files and other documents to make them available to the AAG in an electronic medium. This will involve removing staples and preparing files to be scanned, scanning the files, and then returning the files to their original state of organization in order to maintain the filing structure utilized by the office. The Paralegal will assist in maintaining the AAG’s personal electronic filing system on their work computer and on the office server, and will assist in sorting through mail, case files, and other documents, and dispose of the documents or files as directed.

Assist AAG with daily disability-related personal needs that arise while the AAG is working, including, but not limited to, the following:

assisting AAG in putting on and removing their suit jacket and tie;

assisting AAG in eating lunch;

assisting AAG with other light personal care needs that may arise;

arranging AAG’s files, computer technology and other adaptive equipment so that they are always able to access and interact with the items effectively.

Who May Apply

This position, AGO Paralegal I (#45979), is open to all State employees and external applicants.

Please Note: This position is being recruited at multiple levels. If you would like to be considered for more than one level, you MUST apply to the specific Job Requisition.

If you would like more information about this position, please contact Tim Connors at timothy.connors@vermont.gov. Resumes will not be accepted via e-mail. You must apply online to be considered.

Environmental Factors

Duties are generally performed in office settings. Some work in the field could on rare occasions necessitate travel for which incumbents should have private means of transportation available. Some evening or overtime work may be required. Incumbents must be able to work under pressure, meet tight deadlines, and deal tactfully with the public.

Minimum Qualifications

Minimum qualifications vary based on position level. Please review the specific Job Requisition (see links below):

Special Requirements

For Positions in the Agency of Human Services, candidates must pass any level of background investigation applicable to the position. In accordance with AHS Policy 4.02, Hiring Standards, Vermont and/or national criminal record checks, as well as DMV and adult and child abuse registry checks, as appropriate to the position under recruitment, will be conducted on candidates, with the exception of those who are current classified state employees seeking transfer, promotion or demotion into an AHS classified position or are persons exercising re-employment (RIF) rights.

