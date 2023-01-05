Charity Clark Is Sworn in as 28th Attorney General of Vermont

Clark Becomes First Woman Elected Attorney General

Today, Charity Clark was sworn in as Vermont’s 28th Attorney General. The swearing-in ceremony occurred in a packed House Chamber of the Statehouse.

“This is the state that raised me, and I am deeply honored to now serve Vermont as Attorney General,” said Attorney General Clark. “I believe in the power of community, and I feel hopeful that by working together we can solve the challenges facing our state. I look forward to doing my part as Attorney General.”

“I wish to acknowledge the historic nature of my swearing-in today,” said Attorney General Clark. “I dedicate today to the girls of Vermont who inspired me to run for office. We are building the future we want for you, where you can achieve what you set your mind to. Thank you to the women who came before me — like Governor Madeleine Kunin, Lt. Governor Consuelo Bailey, Justice Denise Johnson, Attorney General Susanne Young, and many others who made today possible.”

Attorney General Clark was born and raised in southern Vermont. Her career at the Attorney General’s Office began in 2014 when she was hired by Attorney General Bill Sorrell as an Assistant Attorney General. She was appointed Chief of Staff by Attorney General T.J. Donovan in 2018 and served in the role until 2022. Prior work included several years in private practice in Burlington and New York City.

