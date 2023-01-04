ATELIER de Hoteles celebrates the arrival of the 30th million passenger to Cancun International Airport

We at ATELIER Playa Mujeres are very excited to celebrate the 30th million passenger. It is, without a doubt, the result of the excelsior image that Cancun has as a tourist destination in the world.” — Said Vicente Madrigal, Commercial Director of ATELIER de Hoteles.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER de Hoteles — the Mexican hotel chain distinguished by its Handcrafted Hospitality® pillar — participated as a host and sponsored the event to welcome the 30th million passenger of 2022, organized by ASUR at Cancun International Airport.

This event broke a historical record regarding the number of passengers arriving and departing. The 30th million passenger who visited Cancun is Lisa Marie Strickley, originally from Indiana, U.S., who received several gifts, particularly a stay for two people during her next vacation at the marvelous ATELIER Playa Mujeres “All Suites Luxury Resort,” operated by ATELIER de Hoteles.

“We at ATELIER Playa Mujeres are very excited to celebrate the 30th million passenger. It is, without a doubt, the result of the excelsior image that Cancun has as a tourist destination in the world,” said Vicente Madrigal, Commercial Director of ATELIER de Hoteles.

It is worth mentioning that the volume of operations and the passenger traffic at Cancun International Airport make it one of the most important airports in the country, only behind Mexico City International Airport. Although, if only considering international flights, Cancun’s airport is the no. 1 in the country.

“This is a historic day for Cancun International Airport, Quintana Roo, and those who participate in the tourism industry, as we welcome Lisa Marie Strickley, the 30th million passenger of 2022. It is the highest number achieved over the last few years. I want to thank all domestic and international airlines, the hoteliers and businessmen, but especially to the thousands of people that, with their outstanding treatment and kindness, make Quintana Roo Latin America’s tourist giant,” said Mara Lezama Espinosa, Governor of Quintana Roo who presided over the event.

The development and growth of a tourist destination involve collaboration from both the private initiative and the government. Hence, ATELIER de Hoteles actively participates and joins the industry events that promote and position Quintana Roo at a national and international level.

It is worth mentioning that ATELIER Playa Mujeres is an all-inclusive 5+ stars adults-only luxury resort that offers a sophisticated experienced framed by Mexican art and a surrounding culinary proposal, only surpassed by the breathtaking natural beauty of the Caribbean Sea.

“To book stays with the best rates at any of ATELIER de Hoteles’ resorts, we invite everyone to visit https://atelierdehoteles.com/ to live unforgettable experiences,” concluded Vicente Madrigal.

About Us:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and bold Mexican hotel group founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end focus on contemporary Mexican art as the central element and a driving force of concepts that include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles’ four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, offer Barefoot Luxury® experiences that are accompanied by the highest standards of service at their properties which are in the Cancun Hotel Zone, and Cancun’s Playa Mujeres. Other beach properties and urban locations are currently on the way.