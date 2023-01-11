PeakPTT® To Showcase Push To Talk Radios at the 2023 World Of Concrete Eposition
Peak PTT, is showcasing its Push-To-Talk Radios in Booth #C7081 at the World Of Concrete Exposition, Las Vegas Convention Center on January 17-19th 2023.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peak PTT, the Push-To-Talk experts for business, is showcasing its Push-To-Talk (PTT) System featuring its complete line-up of advanced Push-To-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) & Wifi devices in Booth #C7081 (Central Hall) within the Work Truck Live area at the World Of Concrete Exposition, being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 17-19th 2023.
Peak PTT offers cutting-edge Push-To-Talk radios that transform how commercial construction businesses communicate. As easy to operate as a walkie-talkie, Peak Push-To-Talk devices are rugged, provide Nationwide coverage, and are a fraction of the cost of traditional 2-way radio systems.
Designed for the construction professional, the Push-To-Talk Platform offers high availability, low latency Push-To-Talk communications for both small and large groups. The system features rugged Push To Talk Devices, secure PC dispatching & monitoring software, as well as Android and iPhone apps.
The benefits of Peak Push-To-Talk for business include:
Instant Always-On Immediate Communication
Zero Missed Phone Calls
A Better, Faster Way To Communicate With Your Team
Location awareness via built-in GPS tracking
No programming is required. Radios arrive ready to use out of the box. Users turn them on and begin to use them.
The PeakPTT dispatch console features instant voice communication, on-demand location tracking, embedded recordings, and emergency event management.
“We are excited as we move forward with providing our latest products and services to construction professionals,” explained George Karonis, CEO of Peak PTT. “Our Push To Talk services offer a modern cost-effective solution that provides instant always-on communication for teams and companies.”
Located in Southern California, Peak PTT is a communications company that provides cutting-edge non-mission critical communication technology to businesses for Fortune 100 & 500 companies, small businesses, and State and local government agencies. Its products and services are backed by knowledgeable sales and technical support staff to ensure users have an exceptional experience. For more information, to learn more, visit Peak PTT online at https://www.peakptt.com or call us toll-free at 855-600-6161.
George Karonis
PeakPTT
+1 855-600-6161
