PeakPTT® To Showcase Push To Talk Radios at the 2022 International Protective Security Board Conference

PeakPTT® To Showcase Rugged Push To Talk Radios at the IPSB conference at the Westgate Hotel and Resort, in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 7-9, 2022.
Push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) technology is changing the way savvy security organizations communicate.”VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeakPTT®, the Push-To-Talk experts for business, is showcasing its complete line-up of its advanced Push-To-Talk rugged radios and system at the 2022 Close Protection Conference at the Westgate Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7-9, 2022.
PeakPTT® provides cutting-edge 2-way radios that are transforming the way businesses communicate. As easy to operate as a walkie-talkie, Peak's push-to-talk radios are rugged, work Nationwide, highly affordable and provide a high return on investment for businesses looking to supercharge their communications.
The Close Protection Conference is the largest and most influential global protective security industry event. The Close Protection Conference & Executive Protection Training is hosted by the International Protective Security Board (IPSB), the only non-profit EP-centric board with the mission of elevating protection professionals' standards, opportunities, and industry insights, which is committed to delivering a unique educational and networking experience for seasoned service providers, new and aspiring Executive Protection professionals, and for representatives of all industry sectors.
PeakPTT®'s product offering provides great value and benefits for professionals in the Executive/Close Protection and Security industries.
"Push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) technology is changing the way savvy security organizations communicate. This technology provides you with the means to send messages and alerts to large groups of people over great distances, thanks to a nationwide 4G LTE network", explained George Karonis, CEO of PeakPTT®. "Our company provides a reliable, cost-effective solution that give businesses instant always-on communication for their teams."
About PeakPTT
Located in Southern California, Peak PTT® provides cutting-edge communication products to businesses for Fortune 100 & 500 companies; as well as small and large businesses across the United States. Its products and services are backed by knowledgeable sales and technical staff to ensure users purchase the right systems that will work flawlessly for their needs. For more information, for a free demo or to place an order, visit Peak PTT online at https://www.peakptt.com or call us toll-free at 855-600-6161.
