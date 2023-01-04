Tour Activity Operator Amphitrite Digital Announces Appointment of Three New Independent Board Members
Amphitrite Digital serves more than 50,000 guests annually and is the leading provider in the company’s markets
Tour activity operator Amphitrite Digital is thrilled to announce that business leaders Marti Gorum, Richard Phillips and Anu Singh have joined the company's Board of Directors.
— Mike Klaus-Board of Directors Member
Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. The company serves more than 50,000 guests annually and is the leading provider in each of its markets.
Gorum, of Milton, Florida, is president of Marti Gorum Consultants, which is focused on supporting the growth initiatives of minority, women, veteran and small business entities in the hospitality industry.
Gorum implements the planning and policymaking process while delivering leadership strategies to drive businesses forward. In addition, she is instrumental in driving strategic partnerships and maintaining positive B2B relationships for businesses efficiency and profitability.
Gorum brings more than 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry with a proven track record as a senior business development leader in the managed services and airport concession segments. In addition to her career in business development, she has experience as a corporate contract and labor attorney and as a vice president of airport operations.
Phillips, of Lisle, Illinois, is a principal of SCR Associates and an experienced executive with a private equity-owned industrial manufacturing company and in middle market investment banking. He has broad based experience in developing and implementing detailed, comprehensive value creation initiatives and is experienced and successful with mergers and acquisitions.
Phillips has a strong financial background in banking, finance, accounting, MIS, insurance and bonding, acquisitions, divestitures, estimating, job cost accounting and market development. He has more than 24 years of experience in middle market and investment banking, focusing on raising capital, both equity and debt, as well as experience with M&A activities with JPMorgan Chase in Texas.
Singh, of the Greater Chicago area, is a managing director at management consultants Kaufman Hall. Singh leads the firm’s Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions practice, with nearly 30 years of experience as a trusted advisor to top executives and boards nationwide.
Singh currently leads the evaluating of strategic growth and advancement projects for his clients. His role often includes the screening, evaluation structuring, negotiation, and execution of various collaboration, affiliation and partnership models for mission-based organizations.
Known for his deep expertise in healthcare M&A trends, Singh is a regular speaker at industry events and has authored numerous articles and white papers.
For more information about Amphitrite Digital and its digitally-enabled tour activity business, visit www.AmphitriteDigital.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities including Seas the Day Charters USVI, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago and Magens Hideaway, Amphitrite Digital is one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in Chicago and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite companies are consistently ranked as the leading tour activity operator in the markets they serve.
