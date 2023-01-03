Governor appoints Second Judicial District Attorney

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced the appointment of Albuquerque litigator and former prosecutor Sam Bregman as Second Judicial District Attorney.

Bregman will begin in the position immediately. He will fill a vacancy created by former Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez’s election as Attorney General.

Bregman is an experienced litigator with nearly three decades of trial experience. He previously served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Second Judicial District, as well as Deputy State Auditor for New Mexico. He has most recently operated his own firm in Albuquerque, practicing both criminal and civil law. Bregman also previously served on the Albuquerque City Council.

“A former prosecutor with extensive experience in litigation and case oversight, Sam Bregman will bring a fresh perspective to the Second Judicial District Attorney’s office,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I am confident that he will serve as a dedicated and effective District Attorney focused on improving public safety and supporting the people of Bernalillo County.”

“I am honored to be appointed as Second Judicial District Attorney. I realize the great responsibility of the role and am committed to relentlessly pursuing justice for the residents of Bernalillo County,” said Bregman. “I look forward to joining the hardworking staff of the DA’s office and will prioritize fully staffing the office to support their ongoing critical work. Together we will serve the people of central New Mexico and deliver real results and improve public safety.”

Bregman will serve the remaining two years of the existing term. He will not run for re-election to the office, focusing on the office’s work to combat crime and build stronger, safer communities.

Bregman previously served as chair of the Crime Analysis and Policy Partnership, a group created by the governor to identify trends and gaps in the criminal justice system, crime, and law enforcement in New Mexico and make policy recommendations. The group’s recommendations led to the governor’s creation of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit in 2019, which works across jurisdictions to locate and arrest individuals charged with violent crimes who have failed to appear for judicial proceedings or have outstanding bench warrants.

Bregman is a member of the American Association of Justice, the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and the New Mexico Trial Lawyers Association. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico and a juris doctorate from the University of New Mexico School of Law.