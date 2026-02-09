Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna announces resignation 

SANTA FE – New Mexico Department of Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna will resign his position effective February 20 after three-and-a-half years in the role.

Before leading NMDOT, Serna served as acting secretary of the Department of Workforce Solutions and the acting director of the State Personnel Office.

“I thank the Governor for the confidence she put in me to serve my fellow New Mexicans,” said Cabinet Secretary Ricky Serna. “You have my commitment to a strong transition and my assurance that a capable and engaged team awaits my successor.”

Governor Lujan Grisham thanks Serna for his service and will announce plans for his successor in the coming weeks.