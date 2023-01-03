Submit Release
Governor appoints Ninth Judicial District Attorney

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the appointment of Quentin Ray as Ninth Judicial District Attorney.

The district includes Curry and Roosevelt counties.

Ray will begin in the position on Dec. 31, 2022. He will fill a vacancy created when the current district attorney did not register for re-election to the position.

Ray currently serves as Deputy District Attorney for the Ninth Judicial District, supervising and managing the Portales branch of the office and prosecuting criminal cases. Ray grew up in Grady, N.M., and holds a bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University. He graduated from Texas Tech University School of Law in May 2011 and was admitted to the New Mexico State Bar in 2012.

