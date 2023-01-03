Submit Release
Governor Lamont: Health and Safety Guidance for Those Attending the 2023 Connecticut Inauguration Events

Governor Ned Lamont

01/03/2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – To help minimize the chances of spreading COVID-19, the flu, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses that are circulating in the community at this time of year, Governor Ned Lamont today shared the following health and safety guidance developed by the Connecticut Department of Public Health for those who plan on attending tomorrow’s 2023 Connecticut Inauguration events, including the inauguration ceremony and the inaugural ball:

Before the events

  • If you are not feeling well and are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or other respiratory illnesses, please stay home. These symptoms can include fever, coughing, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat, or a runny nose. Resting at home will allow you to heal and avoid spreading illness to others.
  • If you have had close contact with someone who had COVID-19 recently, please take a COVID-19 self-test before leaving home. Please stay home if you test positive, even if you have no symptoms.
  • If you have a COVID-19 home test kit readily available, consider testing even if you feel well. This will help further minimize the chances that you may spread COVID-19 to others at a crowded event.

During the events

  • Masks will be available at the events. Wearing a mask is one of the best ways to protect yourself when in a large crowd.
  • Refrain from sharing drinking glasses and utensils.
  • Wash your hands often. Use soap and water, and scrub for at least 20 seconds. Always wash your hands after eating, coughing, sneezing, touching your face, and using the bathroom.

Resources

