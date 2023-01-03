Governor Lamont: Health and Safety Guidance for Those Attending the 2023 Connecticut Inauguration Events

01/03/2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – To help minimize the chances of spreading COVID-19, the flu, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses that are circulating in the community at this time of year, Governor Ned Lamont today shared the following health and safety guidance developed by the Connecticut Department of Public Health for those who plan on attending tomorrow’s 2023 Connecticut Inauguration events, including the inauguration ceremony and the inaugural ball:

Before the events

If you are not feeling well and are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or other respiratory illnesses, please stay home. These symptoms can include fever, coughing, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat, or a runny nose. Resting at home will allow you to heal and avoid spreading illness to others.

If you have had close contact with someone who had COVID-19 recently, please take a COVID-19 self-test before leaving home. Please stay home if you test positive, even if you have no symptoms.