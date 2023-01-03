Submit Release
EMU Men's Darts Team Becomes Champions for the 6th Time in a Row

EMU Men's Darts Team, operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Sports Affairs Directorate, has become the champion in the darts tournament organized by the Northern Cyprus University Sports Federation (KKÜSF). EMU Men's Darts Team, thus, has become the champion of the tournament six years in a row. EMU Men's Darts Team, after winning the championship after the competitions played at Yenicami Ağdelen Club, received their medals from KKÜSF Board Member Sinem Ersoy, Atatürk Teachers Academy Faculty Member and Sports Affairs Officer Erbay Sancak, and Nicosia Sports Union President Turgut Çalıcı.

Speaking about the championship, team coach Talat Şentürk stated that EMU has once again proven its darts superiority with the championship it has won for six consecutive years, and congratulated the players who have won the championship again as a result of intense and devoted efforts. EMU Sports Affairs Director Cemal Konnolu congratulated EMU Men's Darts Team trainer Talat Şentürk and his players and stated that the championship won six years in a row is not a coincidence. Stating that as the EMU Sports Affairs Directorate, the support given to all sports teams will continue to increase, Konnolu underlined that they always aim for the championship in both national and international tournaments EMU sports teams participate in.

