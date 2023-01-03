Submit Release
End of Year Show from EMU-CEC Ballet and Dance School

Eastern Mediterranean University Continuing Education Center (EMU-CEC) Ballet and Dance School End of Year Show took place at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. EMU-CEC Ballet and Dance School students trained by Tuğçe Doygunel had the opportunity to showcase their skills during the event which received great interest of their families. EMU-CEC Director Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy also attende the event.

“The Hard Work of the Youngsters Greatly Appreciated”

Delivering the opening speech of the event, Ballet and Dance School trainer Tuğçe Doygunel stated their excitement on sharing their hard work with the families and emphasized that the hard work of the youngsters were greatly appreciated. Thanking the Akare Dance and Sports Center, Doygunel also thanked Zehra Çevikel who prepared the costumes for the event. Certificates of participation and appreciation were presented to the Ballet and Dance School students by their trainer Tuğçe Doygunel and Prof. Dr. Ersoy.

A Thank You to the Trainer Tuğçe Doygunel

Making a statement on the topic, EMU-CEC Director Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy noted that they are happy that culture, art and social activities are gathered under the roof of EMU-CEC, he stated that they want to bring such shows together with a wider audience in the coming years. Saying that EMU-CEC is the face of EMU outside the university, Prof. Dr. Ersoy thanked Tuğçe Doygunel for the amazing choreography and her efforts and contributions on the training of young dancers.

Eastern Mediterranean University

