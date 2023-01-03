Submit Release
EMU Billiards Team Wins Championship

The EMU Billiards Team, operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Sports Affairs Directorate, has become the champion in the inter-university billiards tournament organized by the Northern Cyprus University Sports Federation (KKÜSF). The tournament, participated by four universities, was held in the building of the Northern Cyprus Billiards Federation in Nicosia - Ortaköy. At the end of the tournament held in 8-ball format, EMU Billiards Team won all the matches they played against their opponents and qualified for the gold medal. EMU's champion pool players received their medals from the President of the Northern Cyprus Billiards Federation, Aşkın Burcu.

EMU Billiards Team coach Hasan Maydon, who made a statement regarding the championship achieved, congratulated the players for the success they have achieved as a result of their devoted and hard work. EMU Sports Affairs Director Cemal Konnolu also emphasized that EMU sports teams continue to make themselves proud by returning with championship trophies from national and international competitions. Congratulating the EMU Billiards Team players and their coach Hasan Maydon for the success achieved, Konnolu underlined that EMU always aims for the championship on the platforms where EMU sports teams compete.

Eastern Mediterranean University

