New Year’s Fest in EMU

Organized by the International Student Activities and Student Associations Unit operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, a New Year’s Festival was held on Thursday, 29 December 2022, between 17:00 and 23:00 at the EMU Registrar’s Office Directorate square.

During the event which featured DJ performances, EMU Dance Club performances, live performances of the music group “Poy Band” dressed as Santa Claus, which attracted great interest and enjoyed by the students and the community of Famagusta, student assistants excited the crowd with their Santa Claus costumes and distributed various gifts to the children. The visitors also had a chance to see Santa's reindeer and carriage, a large Christmas tree, and platforms such as the New Year's Market where many handmade items and homemade delicacies were put on sale.

A workshop which garnered high turnout was also held in the area as part of the Book Gatherings with EMU 2023 organisation. With the support of EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya, hundreds of participants contributed to the creation of a wish book by writing and hanging their 2023 wishes. In the area where Deniz Plaza also sold books, EMU Revolving Fund Operations Directorate also sold hot chocolate and marshmallows. Participants had happy and pleasant moments throughout the night.