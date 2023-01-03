January 2023 Data Snapshot
This month, we spotlight a couple public safety datasets from around the country. The first dataset spotlighted presents all traffic and investigatory stops made in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The second is police dispatched incidents in Montgomery County, MD. We also provide a tip on how to add the fiscal year end date to a query containing the fiscal year.
Be sure to check out live training sessions available in January to improve your data skills, and as always explore the on-demand training options.
News, Updates & Tips
Spotlight: Community Policing in Virginia
data.virginia.gov
Data consists of all traffic and investigatory stops made in Virginia beginning in July 1, 2020. Provides date of the incident, name of jurisdiction, reason for stop, information about individual or driver involved (race, ethnicity, age, gender, English speaking), action taken, information on violation, searches conducted, and whether physical force occurred.
Spotlight: Police Dispatched Incidents in Montgomery County, MD
data.montgomerycountymd.gov
This dataset contains a list of Police Dispatched Incidents records within Montgomery County, MD beginning February 28, 2019. Data is updated four times daily. Data contains date and time of incident, and the date and time the last unit was cleared, priority of the incident, incident type, location of incident, timeliness data, and incident disposition.
SoQL Tip: Creating FY End Date
Many agencies aggregate data (sum, count, average, etc) by fiscal year for purposes of reporting performance. In order to create a performance measure in the enterprise data platform (Iowa Data), the source data used for the measure must contain a date field. However, if the source data for the measure is a query that aggregates data by fiscal year, dates are not always included. This issue can be remedied by editing the query to add the following line in the SELECT portion of a query:
('6/30/' || `fiscal_year`) :: floating_timestamp as date
Please note:
- Replace fiscal_year with the API name of the column containing the four digit number representing fiscal year
- Replace date with the desired name for the new field.
- Group by the new date field if grouping was done within the query.
Live Training in December
Get trained in January! The table below highlights the live training available to state employees with an account on Iowa Data.
|Date
|Start Time
|Course
|January 4
|10 AM
|Explore Data with Charts
|January 6
|10 AM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|January 6
|3 PM
|Create Performance Measures
|January 9
|12 PM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|January 11
|3 PM
|Map Your Data
|January 13
|12 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|January 16
|10 AM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|January 16
|3 PM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
|January 18
|10 AM
|Tell a Story with Perspectives
|January 20
|12 PM
|Create Performance Measures
|January 23
|12 PM
|Collaborate with Enterprise Data
|January 25
|12 PM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|January 27
|12 PM
|Clean and Tidy Data
|January 30
|12 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
View on demand training & access the training portal (Log-in Required).
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on Iowa Data by asset type. Please note that not all public data assets are included in the public catalog.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|310
|External References
|160
|Documents
|281
|Filtered Views
|323
|Charts
|156
|Maps
|193
|Measures
|151
|Stories/Dashboards
|39
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,627
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
User Accounts
Total User Accounts: 137
Active Users: 21 (15.3% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
