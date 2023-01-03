Updated Traffic Fatality: 14th Street and New York Avenue, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Friday, December 30, 2022, on 14th Street and New York Avenue, Northwest.

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division engaged in a traffic stop of the operator of a 2001 Buick LeSabre in the 700 block of 15th Street, Northwest. The Buick was not registered and was displaying an incorrect license plate. During the traffic stop, the Buick vehicle fled from officers by turning right on the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The Buick vehicle then entered the intersection of 14th Street and New York Avenue, Northwest, against a red traffic signal.

At that time, a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic was traveling southbound on 14th Street, Northwest, with a green traffic signal. The Chevrolet Sonic struck the left rear of the Buick LeSabre, which caused the Buick to spin and enter a crosswalk on the east side of the intersection. Two adult female pedestrians were walking southbound in the intersection with a walk sign and were struck by the Buick LeSabre. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the two adult female victims to area hospitals. After all lifesaving efforts failed, one of the female victims was pronounced deceased and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The additional adult female victim remains in critical condition.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Shuyu Sui, of Mclean, Virginia.

The driver of the Buick LeSabre was detained on-scene by United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and was later transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, December 30, 2022, 35-year-old Spiro Stafilatos, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Murder II, Aggravated Assault, No Permit, and Misuse of Tags.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.