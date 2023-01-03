CTRL+ALT Digital Has Been Named a 2022 Best of Florida Award Winner
UpCity announced CTRL+ALT Digital as a winner of the 2022 Best of Florida awards to recognize their high-quality marketing and web development projects.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with CTRL+ALT Digital announced today that they have been recognized as a Best of Florida Award winner by UpCity.
The UpCity “Best of” Awards have returned after a successful inaugural year in 2021. To commemorate the top 50 B2B providers in each U.S. state and Canadian province, the UpCity “Best of” Award highlights the tremendous work being done by the UpCity partners and more in their local area. Awards are given based on the UpCity Recommendability Rating, developed to determine a service provider’s credibility and trustworthiness.
"CTRL+ALT Digital is proud to be recognized once again for our dedication to our craft, clients and people. Last year was a record-breaking year for us as we continue to grow exponentially and we are looking forward to all that 2023 has in store, with several projects already set to launch this month," states Jen Stafford, CEO and Co-Founder of CTRL+ALT Digital.
UpCity’s proprietary algorithm pulls from digital data points like reviews (both on UpCity and other third-party review sites), rankings in relevant search results, domain authority, website speed, and user experience to connect businesses with high-quality service providers.
“CTRL+ALT Digital’s passion for all things digital is infectious and drives success for their clients. Congrats to this team on their success,” said Jen Gadus, VP of Product & Creative of UpCity.
About CTRL+ALT Digital
CTRL+ALT Digital is an award-winning, full-service digital agency founded in 2018 by Jen Stafford and Tina Bobango. They service clients from various industries including healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, hospitality, home services, solar energy, and nonprofits, among many others. They are also accredited by the Small Business Administration as a Women-Owned Small Business and are an official Google Partner.
