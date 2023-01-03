Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,336 in the last 365 days.

CTRL+ALT Digital Has Been Named a 2022 Best of Florida Award Winner

Best Of Florida Award

UpCity announced CTRL+ALT Digital as a winner of the 2022 Best of Florida awards to recognize their high-quality marketing and web development projects.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with CTRL+ALT Digital announced today that they have been recognized as a Best of Florida Award winner by UpCity.

The UpCity “Best of” Awards have returned after a successful inaugural year in 2021. To commemorate the top 50 B2B providers in each U.S. state and Canadian province, the UpCity “Best of” Award highlights the tremendous work being done by the UpCity partners and more in their local area. Awards are given based on the UpCity Recommendability Rating, developed to determine a service provider’s credibility and trustworthiness.

"CTRL+ALT Digital is proud to be recognized once again for our dedication to our craft, clients and people. Last year was a record-breaking year for us as we continue to grow exponentially and we are looking forward to all that 2023 has in store, with several projects already set to launch this month," states Jen Stafford, CEO and Co-Founder of CTRL+ALT Digital.

UpCity’s proprietary algorithm pulls from digital data points like reviews (both on UpCity and other third-party review sites), rankings in relevant search results, domain authority, website speed, and user experience to connect businesses with high-quality service providers.

“CTRL+ALT Digital’s passion for all things digital is infectious and drives success for their clients. Congrats to this team on their success,” said Jen Gadus, VP of Product & Creative of UpCity.

About CTRL+ALT Digital
CTRL+ALT Digital is an award-winning, full-service digital agency founded in 2018 by Jen Stafford and Tina Bobango. They service clients from various industries including healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, hospitality, home services, solar energy, and nonprofits, among many others. They are also accredited by the Small Business Administration as a Women-Owned Small Business and are an official Google Partner.
For more information, please visit https://controlaltdigital.com/about/.

Jennifer Stafford
CTRL+ALT Digital
+1 904-878-2875
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

CTRL+ALT Digital Has Been Named a 2022 Best of Florida Award Winner

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.