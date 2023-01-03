Second Annual Fastest Typer in Tampa Bay Competition Dates and Rules Released

For the 2nd year, Computer Coach and EA Direct Connect are hosting the Fastest Typer in Tampa Bay Contest Computer Coach offers job-focused training classes in a live, online format. EA Direct Connect is co-sponsoring the Fastest Typer in Tampa Bay Contest.

It's key to showcase skills & achievements throughout your career. The Fastest Typer Competition is one way for those who type fast to showcase their talent on their resume, LinkedIn, & bios.” — Suzanne Ricci

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Typing Day is on January 8, 2023, for the second year in a row Computer Coach and EA Direct Connect are sponsoring the Fastest Typer in Tampa Bay competition. For the second year, one Tampa Bay resident will be named "The Fastest Typer In Tampa Bay." The competition will occur online between January 8 and January 10. The winner will be announced on the Facebook pages of Computer Coach, and EA Direct Connect on January 11. The trophy and other prizes will be delivered to the winners on January 24 and streamed on Facebook Live.

To enter this competition, competitors must go to ratatype.com and join "The Fastest Typer In Tampa Bay" group. Then take the test and screenshot their results. Once they have their results, post them on Facebook with EA Direct Connect and Computer Coach tagged. In addition, the competitors will need to like both of their Facebook pages to ensure their placement in the competition. Finally, winners will be announced for the fastest typer and a random drawing winner of all who competes. Contestants can be in any industry and any job.

"It is essential to showcase skills and achievements throughout your career. The Fastest Typer Competition is one way for those who rely on fast typing skills to showcase their talent on their resume, LinkedIn, or bios,” says Suzanne Ricci, Chief Success Officer at Computer Coach Training Center.

Computer Coach offers job-focused skills training and customized apprenticeship programs to individuals and companies for various tech and business roles. As a trusted career success partner, Computer Coach can uniquely understand and meet our customers where they are at and craft innovative training solutions to help them get where they want their careers or teams to go.

Whether we are figuring out what upskilling is needed, what roles are easiest to fill via apprenticeship, or crafting a customized training solution, Computer Coach is the preferred partner for individuals and corporations working with tech talent nationwide. For more information, visit www.ComputerCoach.com.

EA Direct Connect is a direct connection to local administrative professionals looking to collaborate, learn and grow from one another through experience sharing and the creation of thought-provoking ideas. Created in 2016 by former Executive Assistant and Director of Administration, Joelle Paban, this grassroots organization has taken over Tampa Bay and is now nearly 1,000 members strong.

EA Direct Connect provides unique opportunities to network both online and in person with well-respected executive and administrative experts, all while learning new strategies for supporting an executive team and expanding professional skills.

By joining this community of experts, EAs maximize resources and proficiency. For more information, visit www.EADirectConnect.com