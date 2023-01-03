CareRite Centers Expands World-Class Subacute Rehabilitation Services in Florida: Welcomes Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareRite Centers has proudly welcomed The Pearl at Fort Lauderdale Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, formerly Manor Pines, and The Savoy at Fort Lauderdale Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, formerly Manor Oaks of Marrinson Senior Care Residences, to their network of skilled nursing and rehabilitation communities.
The Pearl and The Savoy will join world-class CareRite rehabilitation sister communities in Florida, Tennessee, New York, and New Jersey.
“Our Network is so proud to welcome The Pearl and The Savoy, two communities with long-standing histories of incredible care and service to the Fort Lauderdale community,” shared Akiva Rudner, CareRite Centers’ Chief Operating Officer.
The Pearl and The Savoy at Fort Lauderdale Rehabilitation and Nursing Centers specialize in subacute nursing and rehabilitation after a hospital stay.
“We are excited to offer well-known CareRite resources to The Pearl and The Savoy to further enhance their tenured reputation of success, compassionate care, and customer service,” Rudner continued.
Both skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers will welcome signature programming that range from specialty amputee care to employee perks, exclusive to CareRite.
Paralympic Gold Medalists, Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler, lead the Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program (C.A.R.P.), which offers both virtual and in-person consultations to all patients enrolled in the program at any CareRite Center nationwide.
Personal concierge services is also a signature program that will be arriving to The Pearl and The Savoy in the upcoming year.
“Our organization’s mission is derived from going above and beyond for all three rings of our brand: our patients and residents, families, and employees,” shared Ashley Romano, CareRite’s Chief Experience Officer.
CareRite’s signature concierge program is a service-based amenity offered to all three rings, supporting patient and resident preference, employee engagement, and family communications.
“At CareRite our employees are our most precious resource, and our incredible caregivers from all departments reach a little higher to ensure that each patient and resident’s stay is a memorable healing experience,” continued Romano.
CareRite is also a national partner of Urban Zen Integrative Therapy (UZIT), founded by fashion icon and philanthropist, Donna Karan. Urban Zen Integrative Therapy services offer non-pharmacological healing modalities that includes Reiki, essential oil therapy, and mindfulness, both in-person and virtually for all patients, employees, and family caregivers.
The CareRite Centers Network has unveiled several exclusive employee perks that will be offered to all employees of The Pearl and The Savoy. Perks include discounts for travel abroad, subsidized health and wellness programs, retail offerings, and much more.
Employees will also qualify as candidates for CareRite’s prized Professional-of-the-Year award, which will be announced in May 2023 during National Nursing Home Week. Professional-of-the-Year winners in years past have been awarded with all-inclusive vacation travel packages, thousands of dollars in academic scholarships, car giveaways, and one’s rent or mortgage paid for the remainder of the calendar year.
The 2023 Professional-of-the-Year award will feature an all-inclusive trip for the winner and their guest to a Four Seasons of their choosing plus $5,000 in spending cash. The 2024 award will be announced at the end of this upcoming year.
Plans for multi-million dollar renovations have also been announced for both The Pearl and The Savoy by CareRite’s executive leadership. The renovations will build upon the comfort-enhancing amenities offered at both centers, and will expand both rehabilitation gymnasiums with the latest state-of-the-art training equipment for patients recovering from a hospital stay.
For more information or to schedule a VIP media interview, please contact the office of Ashley Romano, CXO by emailing aromano@careritecenters.com or the CareRite Centers contact form tab on the main homepage: https://careritecenters.com/contact-us/
CareRite Centers is a dynamic network of skilled nursing and subacute rehabilitation communities in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.
Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer, CXO
