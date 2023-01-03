FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 2, 2023

Governor Katie Hobbs Launches First 100 Days Initiative

Hobbs Kicks Off Bold Agenda for First 100 Days with Executive Order on Protecting Employment Opportunity

PHOENIX — Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced her First 100 Days Initiative, which includes the first 100 actions she will take as governor to help build an Arizona for everyone. The Governor’s bold agenda for her first 100 days in office will focus on her top policy priorities, such as strengthening the economy and making Arizona more affordable, improving public education, and securing the state’s water future.

“Today marks a new era in Arizona, where my Administration will work to build an Arizona for everyone. I am proud to launch my First 100 Days Initiative, which will center around tackling the biggest challenges facing Arizonans, like making our state more affordable and sustainable,” said Governor Hobbs. “It’s time for bold action and I feel ready as ever to get the job done. Let’s get to work.”

To kick off her first 100 days in office, Governor Hobbs signed an executive order on non-discrimination following her swearing-in ceremony at the Arizona State Capitol this morning. Executive Order 2023-01, titled “Protecting Employment Opportunity,” reinforces federal non-discrimination laws and affirms the State’s commitment to equal employment opportunity by directing Agencies to guarantee protections in all aspects of state employment and contracting. This executive order underscores Governor Hobbs’ dedication to ensuring that every Arizonan has an equal opportunity to participate in the workforce.

