Eltropy Celebrates Historic 2022, Adding 300 New Credit Union and Community Bank Customers
Record-breaking milestones this past year from digital communications platform leader sets up company for an even bigger 2023
This was the most remarkable year in our history. We’re proud of the strides Eltropy is making to help transform the credit union and community banking communication experience for future generations.”MILPITAS, CA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital communications platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today celebrated the completion of an historic 2022—a year that included two company acquisitions, unifying the company under one brand, multiple key partnerships forged, and record-breaking customer growth—with wins that continued all the way through the final day of the year.
— Ashish Garg, Founder and CEO of Eltropy
During Eltropy’s fiscal year that ended December 31, the company:
- Acquired two leaders in the industry – POPi/o (Video banking) and Marsview AI (Contact center intelligence)
- Won multiple awards, including a CUNA 2022 People’s Choice Award and an Inc. 2022 Power Partner Award
- Grew its customer base to more than 550 credit unions and community banks
- Grew its employee base from 140 to more than 200 team members
- Launched numerous new integrations for its credit union customers
- Established partnerships with Tyfone, Origence, Q2 and many more
- Introduced Video Notary, Appointment Management, Reputation Management, Cobrowsing, and more.
“Without a doubt 2022 was the most remarkable year in our company's 10-year history,” said Ashish Garg, Founder and CEO of Eltropy. “Transformational companies make strategic bets and move at break-neck speed, and with the momentum from our two significant acquisitions this year, we’re proud of the huge strides Eltropy is making to help transform the credit union and community banking communications experience for future generations.”
“The biggest challenge we’re facing is how to stay relevant with our members, and key to that is communicating with them in the way they’d like, in the timing they’d like,” said Kent Lugrand, President and CEO, InTouch Credit Union. “We’re not big enough to staff every branch around the clock, so we’re partnering with Eltropy who is allowing our customer conversations to shift seamlessly from one communication method to another – within the same call, the same Secure Chat, the same Text – keeping all the authentication and security in place. So far we’ve loved the Texting platform, and now we’re on the cusp of rolling out Video banking. It’s going to make a big difference for us in 2023.”
Important to Eltropy’s success in 2023, Garg said, will be first, continuing the company’s near obsession with delighting its CFI customers; and second, accelerating the improvements to Eltropy’s industry-leading digital communications platform. “Our goal is to facilitate meaningful conversation between a customer/member and their community financial institution, on their terms, in their channel of preference, wherever and whenever they’re ready to engage.”
Eltropy now works with more than 550 community financial institutions across the United States and Canada.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading digital communications platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit https://eltropy.com.
Steve Jensen
Eltropy
+1 801-362-2793
steve.jensen@eltropy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube