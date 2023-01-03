Royalton Barracks/Suspicious
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2000025
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Hugh O’Donnell
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/03/2023 @ 0730
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the morning of 01/03/23 The Vermont State Police received an anonymous report of possible concerning facebook posts directed at the Bethel Elementary School. Troopers from the Vermont State Police and the Bethel Police Department responded to the school to investigate. Through out the day Bethel PD stayed at the school while VSP looked into the posts and their validity. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was found that the posts were not directed as a threat of harm and no concern for the public was found.
VSP thanks and encourages the public to report any concerning social media threats either through their local police department or through the See Something Say Something