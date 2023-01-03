Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/Suspicious

CASE#: 23B2000025

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Hugh O’Donnell                   

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/03/2023 @ 0730

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the morning of 01/03/23 The Vermont State Police received an anonymous report of possible concerning facebook posts directed at the Bethel Elementary School. Troopers from the Vermont State Police and the Bethel Police Department responded to the school to investigate. Through out the day Bethel PD stayed at the school while VSP looked into the posts and their validity. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was found that the posts were not directed as a threat of harm and no concern for the public was found.

 

VSP thanks and encourages the public to report any concerning social media threats either through their local police department or through the See Something Say Something

