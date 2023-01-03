January 2023 Data Snapshot

This month, we spotlight a couple public safety datasets from around the country. The first dataset spotlighted presents all traffic and investigatory stops made in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The second is police dispatched incidents in Montgomery County, MD. We also provide a tip on how to add the fiscal year end date to a query containing the fiscal year.

Spotlight: Community Policing in Virginia

data.virginia.gov

Data consists of all traffic and investigatory stops made in Virginia beginning in July 1, 2020. Provides date of the incident, name of jurisdiction, reason for stop, information about individual or driver involved (race, ethnicity, age, gender, English speaking), action taken, information on violation, searches conducted, and whether physical force occurred.

Spotlight: Police Dispatched Incidents in Montgomery County, MD

data.montgomerycountymd.gov

This dataset contains a list of Police Dispatched Incidents records within Montgomery County, MD beginning February 28, 2019. Data is updated four times daily. Data contains date and time of incident, and the date and time the last unit was cleared, priority of the incident, incident type, location of incident, timeliness data, and incident disposition.

SoQL Tip: Creating FY End Date

Many agencies aggregate data (sum, count, average, etc) by fiscal year for purposes of reporting performance. In order to create a performance measure in the enterprise data platform (Iowa Data), the source data used for the measure must contain a date field. However, if the source data for the measure is a query that aggregates data by fiscal year, dates are not always included. This issue can be remedied by editing the query to add the following line in the SELECT portion of a query:

('6/30/' || `fiscal_year`) :: floating_timestamp as date

Please note:

Replace fiscal_year with the API name of the column containing the four digit number representing fiscal year

Replace date with the desired name for the new field.

Group by the new date field if grouping was done within the query.

Live Training in December

Get trained in January! The table below highlights the live training available to state employees with an account on Iowa Data.

Date Start Time Course January 4 10 AM Explore Data with Charts January 6 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset January 6 3 PM Create Performance Measures January 9 12 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language January 11 3 PM Map Your Data January 13 12 PM Explore Data with Charts January 16 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset January 16 3 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor January 18 10 AM Tell a Story with Perspectives January 20 12 PM Create Performance Measures January 23 12 PM Collaborate with Enterprise Data January 25 12 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections January 27 12 PM Clean and Tidy Data January 30 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on Iowa Data by asset type. Please note that not all public data assets are included in the public catalog.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 310 External References 160 Documents 281 Filtered Views 323 Charts 156 Maps 193 Measures 151 Stories/Dashboards 39 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,627

Catalog

User Accounts

Total User Accounts: 137

Active Users: 21 (15.3% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

