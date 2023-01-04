Maxxsure and Onoo Po Strategies Form Native American Alliance to Battle Cyber Risk

Maxxsure and Onoo Po Strategies Announce Partnership Agreement Deploying Cyber Risk Solutions in Indian Country, Dallas, TX, 01/03/2023

ADDISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxxsure, a leader in cyber risk management, has partnered with Onoo Po Strategies, a Native American owned and operated economic development organization. This partnership was formed to bring awareness of invasive and devastating cyberattacks to Indian Country, and to deploy innovative solutions to assist organizations assess their cyber health using preventive solutions.

Recent large-scale attacks threaten many organizations worldwide, affecting most industries and infrastructures such as airlines, hospitals, utilities, media, entertainment and the United States federal government. Companies like Microsoft, Wells Fargo, and Target have been breached from attacks. Authorities like the FBI and regulatory agencies have deemed cyber risk management a priority, however, little is mentioned of smaller tribal organizations who face data theft, fraud, and severe financial losses totaling millions of dollars. There are hundreds of Native American small business organizations: Onoo Po Strategies and Maxxsure seek to offer affordable, scalable solutions to ensure information for sovereign nations of all sizes.

“Onoo Po Strategies and Maxxsure share the vision of deploying effective cyber risk management to battle a growing crisis across North America and Indian Country. We use vast cultural resources and strong relationships to mitigate the risks for Native owned American industries supporting our economies. We look forward to our partnership with Maxxsure to accomplish this important mission,” said Bennae Calac, Board Chair of Onoo Po Strategies. Cyber-attacks affect tribes financially, but more importantly, at a community level. Disruption in the Tribes’ ability to maintain their daily process can prevent citizens from receiving important services. As more Tribes expand connectivity, there is a need to educate these communities to use new technology safely.

As the recent pandemic caused a work from home environment, laptops, smartphones, and connected devices can wreak havoc on an organization. Maxxsure, founded in 2006, created the M Score dashboard which allows for one single data hub to prioritize cyber risk remediation measures, make educated decisions, and use accurate information to determine the appropriate levels of cyber risk insurance coverage. This cyber risk coverage aligns with individual budget and risk tolerance. Onoo Po Strategies and Maxxsure plan to provide continuous access to the organization’s cyber risk data, enabling Native American entities to make proactive adjustments instead of reactive, and sometimes crippling, decisions.

“We at Maxxsure are elated to be partnered with Onoo Po Strategies: their expertise in navigating the cultural and community landscape brings great value to Maxxsure, the Native American communities, the industry stakeholders and individuals we serve. Cyberattacks are daily news. Maxxsure is dedicating our risk assessment expertise and proven technology to this partnership, now is the time for action, we are ready to deploy, there is no time for complacency,” stated Srik Soogoor President, and Co-Founder of Maxxsure.

Both companies stated they are ready to provide cyber risk management services worldwide immediately.

For more information, please contact:

Srik Soogoor

Maxxsure, LLC

(214) 274-6293

Bennae Calac

Onoo Po Strategies

(760) 617-2872