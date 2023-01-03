Two Mississippi Schools Named 2023 National ESEA Distinguished Schools

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: Dec. 19, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – D’Iberville Elementary School in the Harrison County School District and Pearl Lower Elementary School in the Pearl Public School District have been named the 2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished Schools for Mississippi.

A project of the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA), the National ESEA Distinguished School program recognizes up to 100 schools annually for exceptional student achievement in three categories: exceptional student performance and academic growth, closing the achievement gap between student groups, or excellence in serving special populations of students.

D’Iberville Elementary School earned its recognition for student performance and academic growth. Pearl Lower Elementary School earned recognition for excellence in serving special populations of students.

“I congratulate the teachers, staff and leaders of D’Iberville Elementary School and Pearl Lower Elementary School for earning national recognition for improving academic outcomes while meeting the needs of all students,” said Dr. Kim Benton, state superintendent of of education, interim. “Mississippi’s 2023 ESEA National Distinguished Schools are models of academic excellence.”

NAESPA implements the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program to highlight selected schools that have successfully used their ESEA federal funds to improve the education for all students – including economically disadvantaged students. The schools will be honored at the National ESEA Conference, Feb. 1-4, 2023, in Indianapolis, IN.

More information about all National ESEA Distinguished Schools is available on the ESEA Network website: https://www.eseanetwork.org/ds