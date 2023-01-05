ATMA and Neuma Centre Partner to Create Access to first of its kind Psilocybin Research Trial in Ontario
KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATMA Journey Centers Inc. ("ATMA"), a Canada’s leading psychedelic-assisted therapy training providers, is pleased to announce their affiliate partnership with Neuma Centre, Kingston’s first legal psychedelic community health facility.
This partnership will allow mental healthcare professionals and aspiring psychedelic therapists in Ontario and East coast Canada to have better accessibility to advanced training programs and clinical trials for psilocybin assisted therapy. As the United States and Canada move to allow psychedelics in health care settings, these training programs become critical for anyone who is looking to be informed on or to add psychedelics to their treatment toolbox.
ATMA is the only training program with real life protocol experiences of conducting legal psilocybin assisted therapy in Canada, for many palliative care patients over the past two years as well as in clinical trial settings for healthcare professionals. ATMA is a training provider approved by Health Canada to conduct their own psilocybin clinical trials.
Focused on improving the wellbeing of practitioners, the recently approved N500 Phase II Clinical Trial for healthcare professionals suffering from anxiety, depression, and feelings of occupational burnout arising from Covid-19 and other job stressors, provides the opportunity for mental healthcare professionals from both Canada and the United States to cross participate between the psilocybin therapeutic clinical trial and receive training on the use of psychedelics for therapy purposes. Education and personal well-being combined. We are actively looking for interested healthcare professionals in Ontario, Quebec, and Eastern Ontario, interested in the training starting in April or Sept 2023, leading to participation in the experiential clinical trial retreat later in the year in Kingston.
Neuma, Kingston's first legal psychedelic community health facility, is dedicated to preserving the emotional health and wellbeing of the community through integrating a new understanding of the healing relationship between self, others, and nature. Neuma is committed to creating safe spaces for people to access social-driven wellness experiences, in a place where everyone belongs.
Neuma and its affiliation with the City’s Health Innovation (HIYGK) program and higher education in Kingston are exploring community driven innovation within emotional health, resilience, psychedelics, and psychotherapy, aligns with ATMA in the vision and commitment to safely and effectively bring psychedelics to the realm of mental health and wellness. “We strive to serve our community in the health and wellness space through new lenses of integrative healthcare” Shari Hughson of Neuma explains “and this partnership makes sense in the way of community, sharing of resources and knowledge into exploring the psychedelic assisted therapy space”
“We are excited to expand our in-person training and clinical trial sites to Ontario” ATMA CEO David Harder adds “we see a lot of interests for our program from healthcare practitioners in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Ottawa and Montreal and would like to make in-person training and clinical trial participation more accessible to busy healthcare professionals in these areas”.
Harder further explains that “Pharmaceutical medical options to cure trauma rooted from human experiences are not widely effective. As psychedelic medicine becomes available, there is a huge opportunity to help those who have not had success with pharmaceutical medicine. The need for qualified, certified therapists who fully understand how to prescribe, facilitate and work with psychedelic medicine is essential to support patients.”
ABOUT ATMA JOURNEY CENTERS INC.
We care about improving the lives and practices of mental healthcare professionals.
ATMA is pioneering a therapist-centred and therapist-driven business model for the psychedelic industry. Education, training, clinical trials, and business support services in the largest online community platform for psychedelic practitioners are all being developed to assist mental healthcare professionals in adopting psychedelic-assisted therapy.
ATMA provides a clear, guided path for healthcare professionals and clinics to build psychedelic-assisted therapies into their current practices.
ABOUT NEUMA CENTRE
Neuma, the centre for social wellness, is Kingston's first legal psychedelic community health facility. Dedicated to deepening the human connection and improving health through community-based wellness experiences Neuma is integrating a new understanding of the healing relationship between self, others, and nature. Neuma is committed to creating safe spaces for people to access social-driven wellness experiences, in a place where everyone belongs.
Vu Tran
This partnership will allow mental healthcare professionals and aspiring psychedelic therapists in Ontario and East coast Canada to have better accessibility to advanced training programs and clinical trials for psilocybin assisted therapy. As the United States and Canada move to allow psychedelics in health care settings, these training programs become critical for anyone who is looking to be informed on or to add psychedelics to their treatment toolbox.
ATMA is the only training program with real life protocol experiences of conducting legal psilocybin assisted therapy in Canada, for many palliative care patients over the past two years as well as in clinical trial settings for healthcare professionals. ATMA is a training provider approved by Health Canada to conduct their own psilocybin clinical trials.
Focused on improving the wellbeing of practitioners, the recently approved N500 Phase II Clinical Trial for healthcare professionals suffering from anxiety, depression, and feelings of occupational burnout arising from Covid-19 and other job stressors, provides the opportunity for mental healthcare professionals from both Canada and the United States to cross participate between the psilocybin therapeutic clinical trial and receive training on the use of psychedelics for therapy purposes. Education and personal well-being combined. We are actively looking for interested healthcare professionals in Ontario, Quebec, and Eastern Ontario, interested in the training starting in April or Sept 2023, leading to participation in the experiential clinical trial retreat later in the year in Kingston.
Neuma, Kingston's first legal psychedelic community health facility, is dedicated to preserving the emotional health and wellbeing of the community through integrating a new understanding of the healing relationship between self, others, and nature. Neuma is committed to creating safe spaces for people to access social-driven wellness experiences, in a place where everyone belongs.
Neuma and its affiliation with the City’s Health Innovation (HIYGK) program and higher education in Kingston are exploring community driven innovation within emotional health, resilience, psychedelics, and psychotherapy, aligns with ATMA in the vision and commitment to safely and effectively bring psychedelics to the realm of mental health and wellness. “We strive to serve our community in the health and wellness space through new lenses of integrative healthcare” Shari Hughson of Neuma explains “and this partnership makes sense in the way of community, sharing of resources and knowledge into exploring the psychedelic assisted therapy space”
“We are excited to expand our in-person training and clinical trial sites to Ontario” ATMA CEO David Harder adds “we see a lot of interests for our program from healthcare practitioners in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Ottawa and Montreal and would like to make in-person training and clinical trial participation more accessible to busy healthcare professionals in these areas”.
Harder further explains that “Pharmaceutical medical options to cure trauma rooted from human experiences are not widely effective. As psychedelic medicine becomes available, there is a huge opportunity to help those who have not had success with pharmaceutical medicine. The need for qualified, certified therapists who fully understand how to prescribe, facilitate and work with psychedelic medicine is essential to support patients.”
ABOUT ATMA JOURNEY CENTERS INC.
We care about improving the lives and practices of mental healthcare professionals.
ATMA is pioneering a therapist-centred and therapist-driven business model for the psychedelic industry. Education, training, clinical trials, and business support services in the largest online community platform for psychedelic practitioners are all being developed to assist mental healthcare professionals in adopting psychedelic-assisted therapy.
ATMA provides a clear, guided path for healthcare professionals and clinics to build psychedelic-assisted therapies into their current practices.
ABOUT NEUMA CENTRE
Neuma, the centre for social wellness, is Kingston's first legal psychedelic community health facility. Dedicated to deepening the human connection and improving health through community-based wellness experiences Neuma is integrating a new understanding of the healing relationship between self, others, and nature. Neuma is committed to creating safe spaces for people to access social-driven wellness experiences, in a place where everyone belongs.
Vu Tran
ATMA Journey Centers Inc.
+1 403-921-8726
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn