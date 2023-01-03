MassDOT Announces $6.65 Million in Baker-Polito Administration Complete Streets Funding Program Awards 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), on behalf of the Baker-Polito Administration, is announcing $6.65 million has been awarded to 15 communities as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Round 2 of grants for the Complete Streets Funding Program. These grant awards will be used by recipient municipalities to fund local multimodal infrastructure projects that improve travel for bicyclists, pedestrians, public transit users, and people using other forms of transportation. This is the fourteenth overall grant round for this program.

A “Complete Street” is one that enables safe, convenient, and comfortable travel for users of all ages and abilities regardless of their mode of transportation. Administered by MassDOT, the Complete Streets Funding Program aims to teach communities about Complete Streets and encourage the integration of Complete Streets into regular local planning practices. Since the launch of the Complete Streets Funding Program in 2016, 256 municipalities have worked through the program to adopt a local Complete Streets policy and 225 have advanced even further to develop an approved Complete Streets Prioritization Plan. A representative from each municipality registered with the program also attends a training course to learn about Complete Streets.

Starting this grant round, communities were able to apply for up to $500,000 in funding to implement a Complete Streets project – an increase from $400,000 in prior rounds.

“The Complete Streets Funding Program has now awarded $90 million in total funding through 463 technical assistance and construction awards since 2016 to support municipalities in their ongoing efforts to improve their transportation infrastructure, build safe, convenient and easily accessible transportation networks and to facilitate economic development opportunities,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This program continues to advance mobility and connectivity throughout the Commonwealth.”

“Complete Streets work for each of the diverse cities and towns in the Commonwealth and provide important opportunities for communities to achieve their unique needs and goals,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Programs like this support safe connectivity and increased economic activity throughout local neighborhoods.”

“MassDOT is pleased to continue to work with municipal leaders to encourage the installation of infrastructure to help make for ‘Complete Streets’ everywhere,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “We want everyone in every city and town in the Commonwealth to have sidewalks, crosswalks, and other features which make it easy and safe to get to where they want to go.”

Today’s announcement regarding the Complete Streets Funding Program provides funding to the following communities:

Abington received $495,271.96 to reconstruct sidewalks along the eastern side of Washington Street from Beaver Brook Elementary School to Lantern Avenue. The project also includes bicycle lanes and crossing improvements along Washington Street. Burlington received $499,999.87 for the construction of sidewalks along Blanchard Road starting at South Bedford Street to Muller Road. This project fills in the gap between the existing Van De Graaff Drive and Seven Springs Lane bike paths. The project also includes crossing improvements, pedestrian wayfinding, and street lighting. Eastham received $500,000.00 for the construction of a shared-use path along the northern side of Samoset Road to the Cape Cod Rail Trail. The project also includes the realigning of the intersection at Samoset Road and Depot Road to create a conventional T-intersection and the installation of a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon at the Cape Cod Rail Trail crossing. Falmouth received $156,201.85 for the installation of new ADA compliant sidewalks on Dillingham Avenue Extension from Hamlin Avenue to the Lawrence School. Great Barrington received $303,970.00 for the construction of new sidewalks on West Avenue and Lewis Avenue. The project will also improve six bus stops, including new ADA-compliant waiting areas and lighting. Nantucket received $500,000.00 for the installation of new sidewalks on Williams Lane and Pleasant Avenue. The project will also reduce the turning radius at Pleasant Avenue and Williams Street and add raised crossings on Pleasant Avenue. Finally, the project will expand the existing sidewalk along Sparks Avenue between the town’s two existing rotaries. Princeton received $498,003.00 for the construction of new sidewalks on Route 31. The project will also include new crosswalks and Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacons at Sharon Drive and Hickory Drive. Accessible crossings and curb ramps will be installed on all driveways and side streets. Quincy received $500,000.00 to reconstruct the intersection at Granite Street and Whitwell Street to remove one channelized turn lane and shorten crossing distances. The project will also upgrade traffic signals with Accessible Pedestrian Signals, install new curb ramps, and rebuild intersection sidewalks. Reading received $500,000.00 to reconstruct sidewalks on Auburn Street between Highland Street and Parkview Road and on Parkview Road between Auburn Street and Oakland Road. The project also includes curb ramp improvements and curb extensions. Sherborn received $339,113.22 to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Washington Street and Maple Street. The project will add new sidewalks on the west side of Washington Street and includes crosswalks, ADA-compliant ramps, and Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacons. Shirley received $500,000.00 to construct a permanent shared use path on Front Street between Hospital Road and the Harvard town line. The project will include curb ramps, bicycle and pedestrian warning signs, crosswalk improvements, solar-powered speed feedback signage and bicycle racks at the Town Hall and Town Library Complex. Ware received $496,570.00 to reconstruct sidewalks on both sides of Church Street in three locations: between Pleasant Street and High Street, High Street and Cottage Street, and Cottage Street and 68 Church Street. The project also includes crosswalk upgrades, ADA-compliant curb ramps, and pedestrian crossing signage. West Bridgewater received $500,000.00 to construct a sidewalk on the north side of River Street, west of Arch Street, as well as a Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacon and crosswalk. A new sidewalk will also be constructed on the north side of River Street from Howard Street to Charles Street. The project will also include new bicycle lanes on North Elm Street from the Brockton city line to Center Street. Westborough received $500,000.00 to construct a sidewalk on the east side of Otis Street. The improvement will include two crosswalks, Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, pedestrian crossing warning signs and ADA-compliant curb ramps. The project will also construct a shared use path on the west side of Otis Street. Woburn received $363,522.25 for the construction of a new sidewalk, ADA-compliant curb ramps, Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacons, and a dedicated bicycle lane on Lake Avenue at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Hudson Street.

Approximately 67 percent of the total award dollars will fund projects located in Environmental Justice Communities. Environmental Justice Communities are determined using U.S. Census data and are defined by the Commonwealth as communities in which the median household income is equal to or less than 65 percent of the statewide median, 25 percent or more of the residents identify as a race other than white, or 25 percent or more of households have no one over the age of 14 who speaks English only or very well.

Examples of project elements that can be implemented through the program include sidewalks, multimodal paths, bicycle lanes, improved street lighting, and pedestrian signalization at crosswalks or intersections.

For more information about the Complete Streets Funding Program, visit gis.massdot.state.ma.us/completestreets.

