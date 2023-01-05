Parker Avery Showcases Consulting and Analytics at NRF’s Big Show
Consulting firm’s debut in NRF's Big Show Expo Hall features the company's leadership, retail consulting services, and industry-leading analytics platform
It’s integrating technology with business process and transformational change elements that Parker Avery packages as an end-to-end solution.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parker Avery Group, a leading retail and consumer brand consulting firm, will be highlighting its retail-focused consulting services and demonstrating the company’s Enterprise Demand Intelligence analytics platform at booth #1400 at the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) 2023 Big Show, January 15-17.
— Sam Iosevich
Considered the biggest annual retail industry event, the Big Show takes place at the Javits Convention Center in New York City and features more than 175 sessions, 300 speakers, and 800 exhibitors. Parker Avery’s entire leadership team and other tenured consultants will meet with clients and colleagues at the firm’s booth, focusing on how retailers can navigate, assess, and implement the many technology options they will see throughout the event.
“Having just culminated our fifteenth year as a consulting firm focused on retail, we felt it was great timing to have a distinct presence at NRF’s Big Show,” says Parker Avery’s CEO, Robert Kaufman. “While we all have attended the Big Show annually for decades, Parker Avery’s booth can be a central gathering spot for our clients, colleagues, and team to catch up on what's been going on in their professional and personal lives, as well as discuss how our team might be able to help retailers with their business initiatives.”
Further, Parker Avery will demonstrate the firm’s world-class demand analytics platform, which is used in some of the world’s largest retailers. “We are excited to be back at NRF with dedicated space where we can demonstrate our solution and explain how retailers can migrate from traditionally siloed planning to what we call next-generation integrated business planning,” says Chief Analytics Officer and Managing Partner, Sam Iosevich. “But it’s not just the technical piece that drives results,” Iosevich emphasizes. “It’s integrating technology with business process and transformational change elements that Parker Avery packages as an end-to-end solution.”
“Our focus is on helping clients prioritize all business initiatives across their entire operating model and selecting technologies that will deliver the right capabilities,” Kaufman continues. “We view success when we can help clients deliver transformation that drives meaningful business results,” he concludes.
About Parker Avery
The Parker Avery Group is a retail and consumer goods consulting firm that helps clients transform through the infusion of deep industry experience with strategy development, business process design, change management, advanced analytics, and solution implementation. The company’s roster of clients includes many of the world’s most prominent retail and consumer brands. To learn more, please visit https://parkeravery.com.
About NRF
The National Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade association, passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail succeed. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation’s largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual GDP and supporting one in four U.S. jobs — 52 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies. https://nrf.com/
