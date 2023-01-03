February 2 Focus Group Registration

MDVA Focus Group Registration NOW OPEN
To expand our understanding of the needs of those who have served, the MDVA Women Veterans/Inclusion Program will host its second annual focus group in February. There will be two sessions held on February 2 in Frederick, Maryland.
This event will be hybrid, with options to join in person or virtual. Registration is required.
Details:
Thursday, February 2, 2023
9:00am to 11:00am: Women who have served
1:00pm to 3:00pm: All veterans, dependents, caregivers
Frederick County Veterans Center
1750 Monocacy Boulevard
Frederick, MD 21701
Register to attend in person or virtually here.
For more information, contact Roslyn Jones, Women Veterans/Inclusion Program Manager at: roslyn.jones1@maryland.gov