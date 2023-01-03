Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,384 in the last 365 days.

February 2 Focus Group Registration

MDVA Focus Group Registration NOW OPEN

To expand our understanding of the needs of those who have served, the MDVA Women Veterans/Inclusion Program will host its second annual focus group in February.  There will be two sessions held on February 2 in Frederick, Maryland.

This event will be hybrid, with options to join in person or virtual.  Registration is required.

Details:

Thursday, February 2, 2023
9:00am to 11:00am: Women who have served
1:00pm to 3:00pm: All veterans, dependents, caregivers

Frederick County Veterans Center
1750 Monocacy Boulevard
Frederick, MD 21701

Register to attend in person or virtually here.

For more information, contact Roslyn Jones, Women Veterans/Inclusion Program Manager at: roslyn.jones1@maryland.gov

Related

You just read:

February 2 Focus Group Registration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.