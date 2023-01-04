Tehama Forges Alliance with DLS Technology Corporation to Expand Global Channel Reach

Deploy Virtual Desktops for Global Teams, in Minutes. Provide Contractors, Clients and Employees Secure Access to your Network, in Minutes. Who We Partner With

The partnership will enable DLS and Tehama to strengthen the security of its customers’ hybrid work deployments.

DLS’ vKey solution will integrate with Tehama’s all-inclusive platform to provide a modern and secure hybrid workspace infrastructure for our partners globally, in both public sector or commercial.” — Eric She, President of DLS Technology.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehama, provider of the world’s first Carrier for Work™, today announced that it is expanding its growing network of channel partners around the globe with the addition of DLS Technology Corporation (DLS) to its partner program.

Headquartered in Ottawa, DLS is one of Canada's Top 500 growing companies for four years in a row. As one of Canada’s leading technology solutions integrators for both the public and private sectors, with expertise in IT and IT security solutions for federal, provincial and municipal governments, healthcare, defence and finance sectors, they are the perfect partner for Tehama, as it expands its global reach, DLS has a patented, proprietary cyber security vKey platform that mitigates security threats and risks associated with corporate end users and their endpoint devices. It is one of the Protected B solutions deployed at GoC for Secure Remote Access and Hybrid Workspace.

The way people work has fundamentally changed, and in response, organizations around the world are now realizing they must invest strategically in their remote and hybrid workforce capabilities. Legacy products and traditional approaches are neither tenable nor sustainable.

“Building, securing, and maintaining a hybrid work infrastructure using traditional approaches requires evaluating multiple vendors, going through procurement cycles for each vendor, integrating selected technologies and defining and creating effective management, governance, audit and risk strategies,” said Mick Miralis, Vice President of Channel Sales, Tehama. “All of this is highly complex, expensive, and hard to maintain, let alone scale. The future of the enterprise desktop is in the cloud, which has profound implications for the future of work itself.”

Tehama revolutionizes how businesses connect to and transmit work through the Tehama Carrier for Work, an all-in-one platform that combines Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Security, Audit, and Networking for seamless hybrid workforce work over IP enablement. Tehama’s ultra-low latency, high-performance solution featuring SOC 2 Type II end-user compute environments (either Windows or Linux), enables enterprises to launch secure cloud work environments for anyone, via any internet connection, on any device - in under an hour. As a result, business outcomes can be expedited when end users are able to access their business-critical data and applications more quickly and reliably.

“In teaming with DLS, Tehama is further extending our focus on promoting security and ease-of-use at the endpoint for today’s hybrid work environments,” added Miralis. “Their team specializes in end-to-end architecture, development, deployment, and support for workspace transformation, mobilization, and business digitization. DLS’ tireless efforts in upholding a standard of quality and care and outstanding commitment to security makes them a natural fit as a Tehama partner.”

"We are excited that DLS’ vKey solution will integrate with Tehama’s all-inclusive platform to provide a modern and secure hybrid workspace infrastructure for our partners globally, whether in the public sector or commercial,” said Eric She, President of DLS Technology.

About DLS Technology Corporation

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, DLS Technology Corporation offers comprehensive technology solutions and services to national clients within the government, healthcare, defence, and finance sectors.

Named one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies for four consecutive years, DLS takes a hardware and software-agnostic approach when developing its clients' unique solutions, focusing on delivering comprehensive products that surpass expectations across all verticals with specialization in:

Advanced Data Search and Predictive Analytics

Cloud Computing and Virtualization

Cybersecurity and Zero Trust Network

Endpoint Security and Secure Remote Access

Identity Management and Authentication

Infrastructure and System Integration

Modern Digital Workspace Transformation

DLS’ flagship cyber security and corporate management platform, vKey, brings centralized oversight and security to corporate enterprise workforces and their endpoint devices—turning any device into a corporately managed, trusted secure endpoint. This unique platform comprises vKey OS, vKey Device Manager (vDM), and vKey Authenticator (vAuth), as well as integration with any software platforms, allowing enterprises to extend visibility, oversight, and security to the edges of their network and realize their strategic modern workforce objectives by fully leveraging remote and hybrid workforce deployment without risking their corporate data, network, or visibility.

Visit us at www.dlstech.com or vkey.ca to learn more.

About Tehama

Tehama is the safer, smarter, and more productive way to deploy a hybrid workforce. Tehama’s cloud-based, purpose-built Carrier for Work™ allows organizations to create cloud-based virtual offices, rooms, and desktops anywhere, anytime. Nothing else on the market today connects remote/hybrid workers with mission-critical and data-sensitive systems, with the speed, agility, and unparalleled security that Tehama offers. For more information, visit tehama.io.

See how Tehama's Carrier for Work™ works