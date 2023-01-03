Submit Release
Sweden is preparing to introduce travel restrictions requiring a negative COVID-19 test for entry to Sweden from China

SWEDEN, January 3 - The lifting of exit restrictions from China, combined with the increased and widespread spread of COVID-19 in the country, has raised the question of introducing entry restrictions, including in Europe. Sweden is now preparing to introduce certain such restrictions requiring a negative COVID-19 test. Travellers from China need to be prepared for decisions being taken at short notice.

Sweden, in its capacity as President of the Council of the European Union, has also called a meeting of the Council’s Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR) mechanism on Wednesday 4 January to discuss the question of entry restrictions with a view to agreeing on a common line.

“The Government has instructed the Public Health Agency of Sweden to analyse the situation in China and the consequences for Sweden and to propose measures, including possible entry restrictions. We are prepared for different scenarios and are in ongoing dialogue with the Public Health Agency of Sweden,” says Minister for Social Affairs and Public Health Jakob Forssmed. 

“The Government is preparing to introduce entry restrictions. At the same time, we are in dialogue with our European colleagues to ensure that the rules are as uniform as possible across the EU,” says Minister for Justice Gunnar Strömmer.

