Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,275 in the last 365 days.

Baron NDT's Advanced Thermography Capabilities a Major Asset for Aerospace Industry Leaders Boeing and Airbus

Water Ingress found on Boeing 777 Engine Cowling.

Baron NDT's advanced thermography technology helps prevent potential tragedies by identifying and repairing aircraft components that may have otherwise failed.

Integrity is the foundation upon which we build our success.”
— Mike Benson
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baron NDT is proud to announce that our advanced thermography capabilities have set the bar for aerospace manufacturing companies such as Boeing and Airbus. Our team of highly skilled technicians has successfully completed hundreds of thermographic inspections, helping to prevent potential tragedies by quickly identifying and repairing aircraft components that may have otherwise failed.

Our state-of-the-art thermography technology utilizes infrared cameras to detect temperature variations in materials and structures, allowing for the early identification of potential issues before they become major problems. This technology is particularly useful in the detection of water entrapment in honeycomb core and identifying previously repaired area that need to be monitored.

At Baron NDT, we are committed to the safety and reliability of our clients' operations. We are proud to have played a role in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of countless aircraft. We are honored to work with industry leaders and are grateful for the opportunity to serve the aerospace industry.

We invite all aerospace professionals to contact us to learn more about how our advanced thermography capabilities can benefit their operations.

Mike Benson
Baron NDT
+1 904-304-2907
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Baron NDT's Advanced Thermography Capabilities a Major Asset for Aerospace Industry Leaders Boeing and Airbus

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.