Baron NDT's Advanced Thermography Capabilities a Major Asset for Aerospace Industry Leaders Boeing and Airbus
Baron NDT's advanced thermography technology helps prevent potential tragedies by identifying and repairing aircraft components that may have otherwise failed.
Baron NDT is proud to announce that our advanced thermography capabilities have set the bar for aerospace manufacturing companies such as Boeing and Airbus. Our team of highly skilled technicians has successfully completed hundreds of thermographic inspections, helping to prevent potential tragedies by quickly identifying and repairing aircraft components that may have otherwise failed.
— Mike Benson
Our state-of-the-art thermography technology utilizes infrared cameras to detect temperature variations in materials and structures, allowing for the early identification of potential issues before they become major problems. This technology is particularly useful in the detection of water entrapment in honeycomb core and identifying previously repaired area that need to be monitored.
At Baron NDT, we are committed to the safety and reliability of our clients' operations. We are proud to have played a role in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of countless aircraft. We are honored to work with industry leaders and are grateful for the opportunity to serve the aerospace industry.
We invite all aerospace professionals to contact us to learn more about how our advanced thermography capabilities can benefit their operations.
