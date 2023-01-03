George “Papa G” Pryce Legendary Television and Entertainment Public Relations Mogul Passes

Entertainment Giant George “Papa G” Pryce Passes at 86 Years Old November 28, 2022 Neptune Society to Handle Funeral Arrangements

As a Man of Multiple Accomplishments and Distinctions I'm so Proud and Pleased to Be There With Him His Last Days and that We Were Friends.” — Robert Essex

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary television, music, entertainment industry public relations mogul, George “Papa G” Pryce, has passed at 86 years old, November 28, 2023, 11:08am at the luxury Studio City, Glen Oaks Hospital, Burbank, Ca, leaving David Marshall Pryce his only surviving son. Pryce received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from FISK University 1959 and Masters of Arts in Public and Advertising at University of Southern California (USC) shortly afterwards. Pryce best known for having been the first African American baby born at Santa Monica Hospital on Valentine Day 1935. Pryce was raised in the Abbott Kinney, Beachside compound, Venice, Ca. Pryce, also the first African American to head the publicity department at PBS WNDT-TV (now WNET-TV) Channel 13, New York, in the late sixties, Publisher of MBM (Modern Black Men) Magazine and served in the United States Army Ranked Press and Information Officer.

Pryce was Vice President/Executive Director of Communications, Media Relations (Damage Control and Crisis Management) for Death Row Records distributed by Jimmy Iovine's, Interscope/Geffen/A&M, Westwood California 1990 to its closing which revolutionized R&B/Rap/Hip Hop bringing immediate “crossover/mainstream” creditability to the label which the #1 recording artist, Snoop Dogg, named Pryce, “PaPa G” and/or “Papa Hollywood,” making the 2 names a staple in the music business and putting the entertainment conglomerate on the “map” earning over $400 million the first years in business. Although "Papa G" never received any credit, he was responsible for all aspects of the media training, artist development, branding, grooming, art design and much much more for Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre who are the most relevant and visible entertainment moguls today, along with the other Death Row Records talent securing the labels 1st (first) covers and features in the leading periodicals and print media such as Los Angeles Times, New York Times, VIBE, Source, XXL, Rap Pages, along with the prime time television on MTV, VH1, CNN Show Biz News, BET, Saturday Night Live and Jay Leno to name a few, which is a large percentage responsible for the labels RIAA Multi-Platinum success launching the careers of Snoop Dogg, 2 Pac, Dr. Dre, while, Ronald "Riskie" Brent with Bomb1st.com created some of the artwork.

Pryce was in the process of finishing up the book and motion picture titled, “The Good Old Days at Suge Knight Records” and “The Papa G - George Pryce” which spans his life and career for more than 70 years which his only surviving son, David Marshall Pryce, is completing the project's with Boris Black of Boston Films. The memoir, excerpted from diaries that Pryce kept over the years contains chapters on celebrated individuals to include Michael Jackson, Gregory Hines, Bob Jones, Miles Davis, Andy Warhol, Diana Ross, Berry Gordy, Clive Davis, Aretha Franklin, Margaux Hemingway, Benny Medina, Suzanne de Passe, Barbra Streisand, Maya Angelou, Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Joan Collins, Paris Hilton, Sidney Poitier, Michael Jordan, Afeni Shakur, Tupac Shakur, Berry Gordy, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Florence Anthony and Marion “Suge” Knight to name a few.

In addition, Pryce and his son owned and operated both GPPR (George Pryce Public Relations) and PPR (Pryce Public Relations) which were ubiquitous on a global level with offices located in Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, New York City launched in the 1970’s after begun his career with Gardner, Jones and Cowell, in Chicago and Hill and Knowlton, on Manhattan, New York.

