PROJEKT X #1 RATED LAS VEGAS PRODUCERS RELEASE FOLLOW UP SINGLE, TITLED, “FINALLY” FEATURE’S BABY BASH AND PRYNCE INK

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV #1 rated production team, Projekt X and performing duo comprised of DJ SupaJames and Albert Rameriz release follow up single, titled, “Finally” scheduled today, April 1, 2020 featuring Baby Bash and Prynce Ink. The sizzling hot heavily anticipated single is getting major radio support across North America including 102.7 KIIS FM, Los Angeles' #1 hit music station home of Ryan Seacrest owned by iHeartRadio an American freemium broadcast , podcast and radio streaming platform along DJ G-Minor of 97.5 KVEG FM, Las Vegas #1 hit music radio station. The single, "Finally" will be available on all retail platforms, today, April 1, 2022.

Projekt X are no stranger to the music business, states DJ SupaJames and Albert Ramerez, we've been working on the "Finally" single and coming from the radio sector and while being on tour with Baby Bash we've been trying to get the right follow up single to release on a main-stream format. We are excited to release our follow up single today, April 1, 2020, titled, “Finally” which available on all retail platforms including iTunes, Amazon Music and Apple Music. The song features the 2 extremely hot talents, Baby Bash and Prince Ink that really put it down resulting in 100 percent great feedback from DJ's on all levels along with night clubs which at the end of the day the direct chemistry to a success to release.

