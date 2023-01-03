Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Kicks Off Cookie Season in Style at the Sweet Tooth Hotel

These five Sweet Tooth Hotel-crafted cocktails look and taste just like your favorite Girl Scout Cookies | Photo Credit: TA Visuals Thicc Mint Cocktail, mint chocolatey perfection inspired by Thin Mints® | Photo Credit: TA Visuals Stanning Samoas Cocktail, an irresistible blend of caramel and coconut flavors inspired by Samoas® | Photo Credit: TA Visuals

Sweet Tooth Hotel will host the first official cookie cocktail bar in Dallas to celebrate the Girl Scout Cookie Program and its new flagship downtown location.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) is thrilled to announce we are partnering with Sweet Tooth Hotel for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Sweet Tooth Hotel is an immersive art venue where visitors can playfully engage with and get inspired by experimental artists. Starting January 13, Girl Scouts will take over their lobby area with an interactive photo installation featuring cookie box creations and fun photo props, and local troops are invited to set up shop and sell Girl Scout Cookies on weekends.

Girl Scout Cookie fans can also get excited to try their favorite cookie flavors in a new and exciting way. While many bars and restaurants have served Girl Scout Cookie-flavored(ish) beverages and other menu items, this will be the first official adult beverage menu in Northeast Texas. The council worked closely with Steven Yeager, bar manager at Sweet Tooth Hotel, to ensure each of the highly anticipated cocktails is true to its cookie.

"As we reimagine Girl Scouts for a new generation with even more momentum in 2023, cookie season is no exception," Jennifer Barkowski, CEO of GSNETX, explained. "This is a great opportunity to get more people in Dallas buzzing about our cookies and generate greater interest in Girl Scouting and our Entrepreneurial Program."

When Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas approached Jencey Keeton, co-founder of Sweet Tooth Hotel, about a collaborative partnership, she couldn't say no. She and many members of the Sweet Tooth Hotel staff have fond memories of growing up as Girl Scouts, earning patches and selling cookies. Keeton still proudly holds on to her sash.

"The Girl Scouts taught me to be creative, resourceful, and collaborative. I learned all kinds of entrepreneurial and leadership skills that have helped me be successful in my career today," said Kenton. "It's such an amazing organization doing important work for young girls, and we want everyone in the area to know it."

Her husband and Sweet Tooth Hotel co-founder Cole added, "What is more American than Girl Scout Cookies? We all know and love them. They're the most trusted and iconic name in cookies, and we're excited to host the first official cookie bar featuring Girl Scout Cookie inspired cocktails."

The launch party takes place on Friday, January 13, at the flagship Sweet Tooth Hotel on 1511 Elm Street in Dallas. Doors open to the public at 7:30 p.m., free with RSVP or regular ticketed entry. The event promises to entertain with a Girl Scout green carpet entrance and a female DJ spinning tunes. Rachel Harvey, who DJs under the name Ursa Mino, is a Girl Scout alumna and runs her own baking business, The Butter Fairy. Girl Scout Cookies will be available for sale and all five of the playfully named beverages will be served:

• Thicc Mint: Inspired by Thin Mints® - Crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating.

• Trefoiled: Inspired by Trefoils® - Iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout cookie recipe.

• Tagalonging: Inspired by Tagalongs® - Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating.

• Stanning Samoas: Inspired by Samoas® - Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and dark chocolaty stripes.

• Lemon-Uppers: Inspired by Lemon-Ups® - Crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages to lift your spirits.

The partnership will extend through National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, with special events scheduled each month. You won't want to miss the Galantine’s Party on February 9, and the grand finale, Goodbye Girl Scout event on March 3, 2023.

We Are Girl Scouts

Whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges. Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas serves girls and adult volunteers across 32 counties. To change the workforce pipeline in STEM and meet the urgent need for female voices, engagement, and leadership in the fastest-growing sector of the U.S. economy, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas opened the STEM Center of Excellence in 2018. The STEM Center is a 92-acre state-of-the-art camp outside of Dallas where girls can experience astronomy, robotics, coding, computer science programs, and more. Recently, the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Board of Directors was recognized with Dallas Business Journal's Outstanding Directors Award and received the Luminary Award from SMU's Annette Caldwell Simmons School of Education and Human Development. Learn more at gsnetx.org or call 972-349-2400.

About Sweet Tooth Hotel

Sweet Tooth Hotel brings together work by some of the most innovative local and national artists, a curated selection of products and art to purchase in their gift shop, and a specialty bar featuring whimsical craft cocktails. Sweet Tooth Hotel currently has a 6,000 sq. ft. flagship in Downtown Dallas and an experiential art venue in Allen, TX at Watters Creek. Created by husband and wife, Cole and Jencey Keeton, the first installation of Sweet Tooth Hotel delivered five sugar-themed rooms based on popular treats. Ongoing chapters of Sweet Tooth Hotel will reveal new themes and concepts for guests to explore yearly in their permanent gallery space downtown.