Roadway Improvements Continue This Week on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that various construction operations will take place this week on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) under a $14.8 million project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur due to these operations. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will mill, overlay, and rehabilitate the existing pavement; perform concrete patching and concrete base repair as needed; construct new concrete curbed median; install new pavement markings, rumble strips, delineators, and signs; and upgrade guiderail and curb ramps.



Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

