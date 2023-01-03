February 2 Focus Group Registration

MDVA Focus Group Registration NOW OPEN

To expand our understanding of the needs of those who have served, the MDVA Women Veterans/Inclusion Program will host its second annual focus group in February. There will be two sessions held on February 2 in Frederick, Maryland.

This event will be hybrid, with options to join in person or virtual. Registration is required.

Details:

Thursday, February 2, 2023

9:00am to 11:00am: Women who have served

1:00pm to 3:00pm: All veterans, dependents, caregivers

Frederick County Veterans Center

1750 Monocacy Boulevard

Frederick, MD 21701

Register to attend in person or virtually here.

For more information, contact Roslyn Jones, Women Veterans/Inclusion Program Manager at: roslyn.jones1@maryland.gov

